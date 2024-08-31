Home > Entertainment > Music Rapper Fatman Scoop Dies Age 53 After Collapsing at Concert "RIP Fatman Scoop. NYC has lost a gem." By Anna Quintana Published Aug. 31 2024, 11:52 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Rapper Fatman Scoop is dead at the age of 53 after collapsing at a show on Friday, August 30. According to TMZ, Scoop (real name: Isaac Freeman III) was performing at Town Center Park in Hamden, Conn., when he suffered a medical emergency.

Medical professionals could be seen performing CPR on the hip-hop artist before he was transported to a hospital. Sadly, he passed away. His manager confirmed the sad news on Instagram, writing, "I am honestly lost for words… You took me all over the world and had me performing alongside you on some of the biggest and greatest stages on this planet, the things you taught me have truly made me the man I am today. Thank you so much, I love you x."

What happened to Fatman Scoop? His cause of death is not yet known.

Fatman Scoop was headlining the “Green & Gold" concert when he unexpectedly collapsed. Authorities were dispatched to the scene at 8:33 p.m. according to reports. At the time, Hamden Mayor Lauren Garrett tweeted, "Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers." However, his death was confirmed on Saturday, August 31, by DJ and producer Birch Michael.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts I announce the passing of Isaac Freeman III, known professionally as Fatman Scoop. You taught me how to be the man I am today. I love you Scoop. Thank you so much for everything you gave to me."

His family also released a statement on his Instagram page, writing, "Last night, the world lost a radiant soul, a beacon of light on the stage and in life. Fatman Scoop was not just a world-class performer, he was a father, brother, uncle, and a friend. He was laughter in our lives, a constant source of support, unwavering strength, and courage... Fatman Scoop's legacy is of love and brightness, it will reside in our hearts and memories forever."

Fatman Scoop is best known for his guest appearances on iconic songs such as "Lose Control" by Missy Elliott and "It's Like That" by Mariah Carey. He got his start in the early '00s with the release of his single, "Be Faithful." He went on to win a Grammy for the music video for "Lose Control."

Other featured in his discography include "Drop it Low" by Kat DeLuna and "Level Up" by Ciara. He most recently was featured in A$AP Rocky's song, "Hood Happy," which was released on his album Don’t Be Dumb on August 30. Fans were shocked by Scoop's unexpected death.

I had the pleasure of meeting Fatman Scoop in 2016 while on a throwback tour in Australia. He showed me so much love, and offered to send me custom drops. No charge. Just off love. He blessed me with a 6 minute file of different drops customized for me. I was geek! Rest well. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/fnxqPycYd4 — DJ Heat (@DJHeatDC) August 31, 2024

"RIP Fatman Scoop, he literally just re-posted a video I shared the other day of the streets LOSING it to his music 20 years later. We grew up on that voice! Thank you for your sound. Rest in paradise," one person wrote on X before another added, "Rest In Perfection to the legendary Fatman Scoop. If you wasn’t hyped off that You Got Served Intro as a kid I dunno what to tell you."

A third wrote, "The “Be Faithful” party break was the backbone of club nights/partying in 1999 going into the 2000s. It would change the entire molecular makeup of a dance floor in mere seconds. A whole magic wand. RIP Fatman Scoop. NYC has lost a gem." Celebs also remembered the hip-hop legend with rapper Bone Crusher writing, "Greatness Personified a true legend and wonderful human being. This is unbelievable our sincere condolences to your family great one."