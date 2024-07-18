Distractify
Megan Thee Stallion Bombarded by Tory Lanez's Supporters Yelling "Free Tory" During Outing

The "Mamushi" rapper had the perfect response to her loyal haters.

Jul. 18 2024

While Megan Thee Stallion's star continues to shine with a new album and another viral song, the rapper may never escape Tory Lanez's incessant fans.

The "Mamushi" rapper was recently heckled by Tory's supporters. And this time, the haters were outside. Here's what happened and how Megan reacted.

Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion's drama with Tory Lanez's supporters explained.

On Wednesday, July 17, Megan was spotted out with a friend during the U.K. stop of her Hot Girl Summer tour. They exited an outing as Megan strolled through the crowds in a yellow graphic top, shorts, and furry boots. As they were walking, Tory's fans yelled "Free Tory Lanez, Mayne" at her, with one user recording the event on his phone and adding the words "Free Tory" to their video's caption.

Megan continued walking away from the venue but eventually reacted once she noticed what the crowd was chanting. After hearing the person yell "Free Tory," Megan instantly turned up her nose and covered it, showing how disgusted she was by the thought of her attacker being free.

Several outlets, including The Shade Room, posted the video on social media, sparking fans to respond. Amid the comments from those agreeing with the fans were people outraged and jumping to Megan's defense.

"Doing all that And he’s still in jail!!! Nanny nanny boo boo," one user commented.

"She been told y’all to book a conjugal visit," another said, referring to Megan's song, "Hiss."

"I’m convinced that the reason why so many men protect and defend violent men and predators is because they see themselves in them," another added.

Tory is currently serving 10 years in a California state prison. Since his conviction, he has yet to apologize to Megan for shooting her in the foot in July 2020.

