Atlanta rapper Rich Homie Quan has died at age 34, according to reports. The bestselling artist passed away in his home on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, TMZ said. Here's what we know so far about the tragic situation.

What was Rich Homie Quan's cause of death?

While no cause of death has been given yet, Quan's stunned family told TMZ that they're looking for answers. On X (formerly Twitter), some folks are claiming that the rapper died from an overdose after taking a "bad pill," however, this is an unsubstantiated rumor at this time. Distractify reached out to Fulton County, but officials would not confirm or deny that Quan's death was being investigated as a possible overdose.

Back in 2014, Quan had to quell drug-related rumors after it was reported that he'd had two seizures on the set of his music video for "Walk Thru," which had apparently caused him to fall and injure his head.

When fans began speculating that the drug "lean" might be involved, Quan told Billboard: "I just want to thank my fans and everyone who has called concerned about me. I want to clear up two things, after being in three states in three days, up early having to shoot my video for ‘Walk Thru’ and even sleeping in between scenes on top of filming in this humid Atlanta heat, I fainted and hit my head."

He went on, "It’s no secret that I do turn up, I don’t deny that but I’m not addicted to anything including drugs nor was I leaning at the shoot. The media is gonna put fake stories out there but I just want to let my fans know that I’m good and recovering. The second thing is, I promised I will never stop going in and I mean that."

Rapper Rich Homie Quan has passed away after overdosing off a “bad pill” according to close family & friends..



Rich Homie Quan was in the midst of an incredible career.