With Blueface and Chrisean Rock Behind Bars, Blueface's Dad Wishes Grandson a Happy First Birthday

Blueface is serving prison time, while Chrisean is currently detained while facing serious charges.

It's no secret that Blueface and Chrisean Rock's relationship has been a messy one throughout the years. But if nothing else, the rappers at least welcomed a beautiful son into the world in September 2023. Sadly, though, their son — Chrisean Jr. — wasn't able to spend his first birthday with his mom and dad.

That's because both of his parents are currently locked up. After being caught with drug paraphernalia while on probation, Blueface was sentenced to four years in prison (though his manager says he may get out in 10 months). As for Chrisean, she's facing eight years behind bars on drug-related charges. And while she's currently detained, there are reports claiming she may be released on Sept. 9. In the meantime, as Chrisean Jr. turned a year old on Sept. 3, his grandfather — Blueface's dad — had a message for his grandson.

Source: Instagram/@johnathan_michael1 Blueface's dad Johnathan Porter in both photos, with Blueface (left photo) and Chrisean Rock (right photo)

Blueface's dad celebrated his grandson's first birthday with an Instagram video.

On Sept. 3, Blueface's dad, Johnathan Porter, posted a video to Instagram where he's alone and surrounding by gifts. "Good morning, top of the a.m., y'all," he says in the video. "Wanted to wish Chrisean Jr. a happy first birthday. Hope you have an amazing, blessed day. Free Blueface. Also we're all hoping that they free Chrisean within the next week so that [she and Jr. are able] to go online and open up all y'all guys' beautiful gifts. Thank you so much. Much love. Couldn't do it without you."

"Once again, happy first birthday, Chrisean Jr.," he adds. "Papa Blue loves you and miss you. Peace. I'm out." Per The Shade Room, Chrisean Jr.'s grandmother (and Blueface's mom) Karlissa Saffold said that the youngster is being looked after by a trusted guardian. Hopefully he'll get to open his gifts with his mom soon enough.