Can We Please Stop Talking About Blueface and ChriseanRock? It's for Their Own Good Blueface and his on-and-off girlfriend ChriseanRock's toxic love story has been an emotional rollercoaster, to say the least. Is the media to blame? By Pretty Honore Sep. 5 2023, Published 7:17 p.m. ET

Since its inception, Blueface, and ChriseanRock’s relationship has been a trainwreck waiting to happen. Although we could all see it transpiring before our eyes, we couldn’t look away.

Both Blueface and Chrisean are adults with free will, so it’s not like anyone forced them to be together. But can we really pretend like we didn’t play a part in how their love story unfolded? As much social media plays the blame game and points the finger, maybe it's us who need to take some responsibility for the monster we created. The feud between Blueface and Chrisean may be entertaining but I urge us all, as a society, to stop sipping the tea.

We need to talk about why we need to stop talking about Blueface and ChriseanRock.

Before ChriseanRock was introduced to reality TV fame, she was an athlete with a bright future in track and field. However, after meeting Blueface, her career took a different turn.

Not to say that Blueface is entirely to blame for what’s happened, but she definitely had a front tooth before they started dating. That’s all I’m saying. Over the years, as their relationship became more violent, the couple's following grew. What’s worse is, now, they’ve brought an innocent baby boy into the situation.

Blueface demanded that ChriseanRock give her baby a DNA test — the results weren’t shocking.

News broke that Blueface and Chrisean were expecting their first child together in early 2023. The announcement came after Chrisean shared the tragic truth about having three abortions during her relationship with the rapper. Nobody really knew how to feel about it.

On one hand, the masses were happy that Chrisean finally got the family she wanted. On the other, there were very valid concerns that the baby was being brought into a broken home. And no lies were told … Although Blueface fought to prove that he wasn’t the father, DNA results told a different story.

ChriseanRock welcomed her son, Chrisean Malone Jr., while Blueface partied in Miami with Jaidyn Alexis.

After a tumultuous pregnancy, Chrisean welcomed her son, Chrisean Malone Jr., at a hospital in Baltimore, Md. Meanwhile, Blueface partied it up in Miami with the mother of his eldest children. He trashed Chrisean and said that she had his baby for “clout”. At that point, Chrisean removed herself from the drama, and we really love that for her. Her baby boy has seemingly given her a new lease on life, albeit Chrisean is currently checked in at the heartbreak hotel.