Blueface Is Now a Boy Dad Two Times Over — Ex-Girlfriend Chrisean Rock Gives Birth How many children does Blueface have? The rapper's ex-girlfriend, Chrisean Rock, has given birth to their first child together and his third.

When you hear the name Blueface, you think of the hit song “Thotiana,” his wacky reality TV show, and of course, the rapper’s love life. Blueface, born Johnathan Jamall Porter, has been a permanent fixture in the headlines due to his baby mama drama.

While it appears that the rapper and his complicated relationship with reality star Chrisean Rock has seemingly come to an end, the pair will be in each other’s lives for the rest of their lives. In case you’ve been out of the loop, Chrisean Rock gave birth to her first child whom she shares with Blueface. So, it’s only right to look at how many children the rapper has now. Here’s the full scoop.

Source: Getty Images

How many children does Blueface have? Chrisean Rock gave birth to their first son together.

Congratulations are in order! According to The Shade Room, Chrisean Rock, Blueface’s ex-girlfriend, gave birth to their son, Chrisean Malone, who is adorably named after her on Sept. 3, 2023.

The reality star decided to showcase her birth on Instagram Live. In the video, the reality star was surrounded by family members as she was guided through the labor process. This makes baby number three for Blueface and unfortunately, he was nowhere in sight.

In case you’ve been out of the loop, Blueface has two other children — his son Javaughn and his daughter Journey Alexis — with his first baby mama and now girlfriend, Jaidyn Alexis.

Interestingly, Blueface wasn't present during Chrisean’s birth which doesn’t come as a surprise since he publicly talked about moving on from Chrisean months ago. Not to mention, he has also denied being the father of Chrisean’s child, even though a paternity test shows that the rapper is indeed the pappy on their Zeus show, Crazy in Love.

Blueface said that he may marry his first baby mama, Jaidyn Alexis, after realizing her loyalty.

Despite Chrisean giving birth to Blueface’s third child, the rapper has been living his very best life for the world to see on social media with Jaidyn. The rapper's on-again off-again girlfriend works as a social media influencer and an aspiring rapper.

In fact, Blueface took to Instagram to share pictures of himself partying with Jaidyn as Chrisean gave birth. And while folks online made it a point to call out Blueface for his behavior, he confirmed his romance with Jaidyn while he also shared that he may marry her in the future.

