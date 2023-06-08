Home > Entertainment > Music 'Thotiana' Rapper Blueface Has Been Arrested for a Second Time — Here's Why Why was Blueface arrested? The "Thotiana" rapper was arrested on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Las Vegas and fans have questions. Details inside. By Tatayana Yomary Jun. 8 2023, Published 3:54 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

And just like that, another public figure has been arrested! Folks who are familiar with rapper Blueface (real name: Jonathan Porter), are likely aware of his controversial shenanigans — from his volatile relationship with reality star Chrisean Rock to his baby mama drama.

Over the years, Blueface has been no stranger to the headlines, which many believe has taken away from his music career. Now, those sentiments have come to light once again with news of Blueface’s second arrest. So, what gives? Why was Blueface arrested? Here’s the rundown.

Why was Blueface arrested?

Blueface just can’t seem to keep himself out of trouble. According to Fox5Vegas, Blueface was booked and charged on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, for robbery in Las Vegas, Nev. The outlet initially reported that the rapper was held on a $20,000 bond in the Clark County Detention Center, and he was later released, per the Clark County Detention Center records.

In the meantime, Blueface has posted on social media and seems unfazed by the charges. On June 7, Blueface shared a video of himself walking to a car where his on-again off-again girlfriend and baby mama Jaidyn Alexis was in the driver seat. “Ain’t no better feeling than walking out of the jail and seeing your b---h waiting right here for you,” the rapper said as he opened the car door. “How long have you been waiting right here?”

“Babe, I’ve been waiting for hours,” Jaidyn said. “I got a blunt and I got a bottle.” The outlet shared that Blueface is scheduled to appear in front of the judge on Thursday, June 8. At this time, the details surrounding Blueface’s robbery charge haven't been disclosed to the public.

This isn't the first time Blueface has been in trouble with the law.

Talk about a case of bad luck! While social media users are wrapping their minds around Blueface’s arrest, it appears that he was taken into custody while appearing in court for previous charges.

In case you’ve been out of the loop, Blueface was arrested for attempted murder and discharging a gun at and/or into an occupied structure on Oct. 8, 2022, regarding a Las Vegas shooting on the 6300 block of Windy Road, per Fox5Vegas.

Sources told TMZ that the arrest was part of a sting operation. Six to eight cops were parked in unmarked vehicles and made the arrest outside of Lo-Lo’s Chicken & Waffles. At the time, TMZ confirmed that Blueface’s bail was set at $50,000.

#BlueFace | dirty to arrest him at court but he SURE manifested this boomerang with that #BDD video! 🤣 Unless they allege that evidence on the shooting case or other investigations was on this phone or want him in custody, this seems like Karmic entertainment. — Naijabaeade (@naijabaeade) June 8, 2023

Y’all mean to tell me Blueface was already facing a attempted murder charge but was arrested during court for robbery? pic.twitter.com/qELAje9FDQ — 𝙋𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙨𝙩 (@HesTheOG) June 7, 2023

After Erykah Badu tweeted what she did blue face was arrested lmao. Told y’all mama be in the hoodoo shops 😂 — Big Daph 🔜 Dreamcon ‘23 (@BigEsqBae) June 8, 2023