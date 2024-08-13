Home > Television > Reality TV Reality Star Chrisean Rock Is Facing Eight Years in Jail For Drug-Related Charges Chrisean apparently violated her parole when she got into a violent altercation at a Tamar Braxton show in November of 2023. By Joseph Allen Published Aug. 13 2024, 12:00 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

After several months of suggesting that she doesn't plan to go to jail, reality TV star Chrisean Rock is now behind bars. Following the news that she is in prison, many wanted to learn more about how she wound up there, and what the charges are against her.

Reporting suggests that Chrisean, who is now 24, could face as much as eight years in prison. Here's what we know about why she's in jail to begin with.

Why is Chrisean Rock in jail?

A bench warrant in Chrisean's case was first issued in February of 2024 after she allegedly violated her parole. She was originally sentenced to four years of parole in Oklahoma for drug charges, but Chrisean apparently violated her parole when she got into a violent altercation with James Wright at a Tamar Braxton show in November of 2023. A bench warrant was then issued in Oklahoma, even though Chrisean was residing in California.

Chrisean is now being held at the Northeast Oklahoma Community Corrections Center in Vinita, Okla. after she was extradited from Los Angeles in July. She has been charged with failure to have a tax stamp affixed on controlled dangerous substances (CDS) and possession of CDS with intent to distribute, which were the charges that she originally faced when she was sentenced to parole.

Chrisean was arrested after attending Blueface's court hearing in June. She and Blueface share a child together, and her extradition came shortly thereafter. If convicted on the two charges she faces, Chrisean could face as much as eight years in jail, because each charge carries a maximum sentence of four years. Wack 100, Blueface's manager, spoke about Chrisean's arrest when it first occurred.

“The minute you hear Rock is in Oklahoma, [she’s in] custody. Probably within 10 days of that, best case, she’ll be home. Or the judge might give her a little time: months, couple of months, whatever they do. Either way, we’ll see her before Christmas. We’ll see her before the summer’s up. She’ll be alright. … She’s in the same situation Blueface is in," he explained. Both she and Blueface are now incarcerated.

Chrisean was trying to avoid arrest at all costs.

Earlier in 2024, Chrisean was making it clear that she wanted to avoid going to jail at all costs. “My warrants are getting cleaned up,” she said at the time on Instagram, per Rock 101. “I’ve been paying off fees and getting rid of s--t, talking to certain people to help my situation out ‘cause, you know, I have my son. So, the old me would have just turned myself in and dealt with it through from inside to the outside of the jail. So, whatever."