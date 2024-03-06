Home > Entertainment > Celebrity A Warrant Is Out for Reality TV Star Chrisean Rock, but She Won't Turn Herself In Chrisean Rock doesn't want to go to jail after violating her parole in large part because she's now a mom. By Joseph Allen Mar. 6 2024, Published 9:55 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Reality TV star Chrisean Rock has made it quite clear that she is not planning to go quietly. She took to Instagram live in early March to say that she doesn't plan to go to jail, in large part because she has a son to raise. Following Chrisean's Instagram live session, though, many wondered why the star was supposed to go to jail in the first place.

Chrisean is apparently supposed to turn herself in over charges that were first brought in 2022. Here's what we know about the charges against Chrisean, and why she's supposed to be going to jail.



Why is Chrisean Rock going to jail?

A bench warrant was first issued in Chrisean's case in February in Oklahoma because of alleged violations to her parole. Chrisean was originally sentenced to four years of parole in Oklahoma over drug charges. Chrisean's probation violation stems from an incident in which she got into an altercation with James Wright at a Tamar Braxton show in November of 2023. James sued Chrisean in February, claiming that she had punched him in the face and broken two of his teeth.

“She hit him multiple times in the face for no reason at all,” James Wright's lawyer Kevin Anderson told the Los Angeles Times. “We were surprised that she was able to leave the facility that night. She had on rings that were pretty much equivalent to brass knuckles.” The bench warrant was issued in Oklahoma even though Chrisean is now living in California.

What are the charges against Chrisean?

When Chrisean was first arrested, she faced two charges: possession of a controlled dangerous substance without a tax stamp and possession with the intent to distribute. Specifically, she was found to be in possession of crack cocaine. Ultimately, she managed to avoid jail time for those charges, instead receiving four years of parole, even though both of those charges can carry a one year sentence.

Now, Chrisean is refusing to turn herself in — not over these original charges, but over a bench warrant alleging that she violated her parole by getting into a fight. In her Instagram live session, Chrisean made it clear that now that she's a mother, she doesn't want to go to jail and abandon her child.

“My warrants are getting cleaned up,” she said. “I’ve been paying off fees and getting rid of s--t, talking to certain people to help my situation out ‘cause, you know, I have my son. So, the old me would have just turned myself in and dealt with it through from inside to the outside of the jail. So, whatever."