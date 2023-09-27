Home > Entertainment Blueface and Chrisean Rock's Baby Drama Continues as Rapper Crosses the Line After Blueface took to social media to post an inappropriate picture of his and Chrisean Rock's newborn, social media is tired of the drama. By Tatayana Yomary Sep. 27 2023, Published 11:25 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The Gist: Blueface and Chrisean Rock's rocky on-again, off-again relationship hit a snag with accusations about their child from the rapper.

Chrisean Rock said she will file legal charges against Blueface.

And just like that, the saga that is the baby drama between Blueface and Chrisean Rock continues. Ever since Chrisean announced her pregnancy on social media in May 2023, social media users collectively decided that they were done with the drama. The pair have maintained an on-again, off-again relationship since 2020 that folks agree is the true epitome of toxicity. And now, they have added a baby to the dysfunction.

It’s no secret that Blueface hasn’t been thrilled with welcoming a child to the world with Chrisean. However, Baby Chrisean Malone Jr. entered the world on Sept. 3, 2023. And since then, the rapper and the new mom have been feuding. Unfortunately, their feud went into overdrive once Blueface took to social media to reveal his supposed proof of Chrisean’s negligence as a mom. SMH. Let’s explore.

Blueface posted a photo of his newborn son Chrisean Malone Jr.’s private area on social media.

It’s safe to say Blueface may have lost his marbles. On Sunday, Sept. 23, 2023, Blueface left social media users stunned yet again by sharing a photo of Chrisean Jr.’s private area in a now-deleted tweet. "This is what my son d--k looks like and she worries about me and Lil Baby c--k. Like b---h get our son c--k right then do what you want,” Blueface shared in a tweet per TMZ.

Blueface sharing the picture on social media seemed to be a twisted cry for help. Blueface claims that Chrisean Jr. is suffering from a hernia that Chrisean has yet to address with making an appointment for surgery. Per XXL, Chrisean Rock went on Instagram live on Monday, Sept. 24, 2023, to address Blueface’s actions.

"Posting your son hernia, for whom to laugh at?" Chrisean questioned per the outlet. "This is an innocent child, bro. You f---ed up. That's all I gotta say, you f---ed up. And it's crazy, I got cool with you thinking it was going save us. It just made you worse." Earlier on the IG Live, Chrisean attributed Blueface’s recent behavior toward her and their son to his being upset that she’s no longer signing to his label.

"I'm thinking he just mad about me not signing to MILF Music, for real," Chrisean said. "I only did the video just to be cool with him. Because I know the type of person he is. If you are not cool with him, he’s going to try to play those bitter roles. Start using the court, lawyers, and CPS. I'm cool ... on anything you’re on."

Chrisean continued and broke down in tears: “But when it got to the nitty gritty of changing the name, I couldn't change the name. I don't want to. When it got to the nitty gritty to sign paperwork with MILF Music, I didn't want to. I didn't do it. And then, when he wanted my checks back into his name, I didn't want to do it. So, you post a picture of my son for clout. Why are you posting our son, bro?”

Blueface claimed that his Twitter was hacked, but people don’t believe it.

It’s one thing to blow the whistle on personal issues with your baby mama; it’s another to add your child into the mix and then try to backtrack on statements made. On Sept. 25, 2023, Blueface claimed on Twitter that he was hacked.

“My phone was stolen yesterday. I just got a new one. Guys, I'm back. My Twitter was hacked,” the rapper tweeted. Of course, social media users once again laid into his behind to let him know that no one believes him, mainly because of how he’s treated Chrisean in the past.

Others clowned him online over the possibility of going to jail and having his other kids that he shares with his on-again, off-again girlfriend Jaidyn Alexis taken away. In case you’ve been out of the loop, Chrisean took to Instagram live again on Sept. 26, 2023, to reveal that she is taking legal action against Blueface.

“Y’all right. This is what I get,” Chrisean said via a video shared by the gossip page House0fBlues. “Because I gave a [n-word] the benefit of the doubt to be a dad, to also just expose his son for pleasure. What do you think people are going to do with that picture? It’s our son, but you're treating it like it’s my son. If it was your son, I wouldn’t think you would post your son penis like that. Then you think it ain’t gon’ get serious. Bro, you’re going to go to jail.”

