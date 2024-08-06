Home > Entertainment > Music Chrisean Rock's Siblings Have Been Vocal About Her Legal and Romantic Mishaps Chrisean unabashedly had her friends attack one of her sisters on Zeus's 'Baddies East.' By Elizabeth Randolph Published Aug. 6 2024, 6:00 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Throughout her music career, rapper Chrisean Rock has consistently been a hot topic. Whether she's making headlines for her tumultuous relationship with fellow rapper Blueface or for how she's raising her son, Chrisean, Jr., the Baddies star can't escape the court of public opinion. However, in 2024, reports surfaced that Chrisean will face a real court soon. In June 2024, Chrisean was arrested and allegedly had a warrant for assault with a deadly weapon and drug charges. Since then, she was extradited to Oklahoma.

Chrisean is reportedly facing charges of "possession of marijuana with intent to distribute" and "possession of a controlled dangerous substance." If convicted, she would serve eight years in prison, according to multiple reports. However, in August 2024, her sister, Terrine, claimed the extra noise around Chrisean was "fake news" and that she should be home before her son's first birthday in September 2024.

While her sister's message to fans has yet to be confirmed as the truth, it does have many wondering about the "Baby Father Drama" artist's siblings. Here's what to know about her family.

Chrisean Rock has 11 siblings and has publicly fought with several of them.

Born Chrisean Eugenia Malone in West Baltimore, Md., Chrisean grew up in a large family. According to multiple reports, her mom, Charla, and dad, Eugene, had 12 children between them, giving Chrisean 11 siblings. She reportedly has seven biological siblings and four half-siblings, whose names are as follows: Latifa Tesehki, Obadiah Malone, Tessa Manning, Terine Malone, Chastity Malone, Unique Dorsey, Sierra Dorsey Malone, Mookie Malone, Eugene Malone Jr., Petey Tucker, and Terence Dorsey.

Many of Chrisean's siblings went on to have careers in and out of entertainment. Her eldest brother, Terence, played lacrosse for the University of Maryland. Chrisean's sister, Latifa, who goes by Tesehki, appeared on Zeus's Baddies East, the same show Chrisean starred in for multiple seasons.

Fans of Baddies East witnessed the rapper and her sister's sibling rivalry in real time. In one October 2023 episode, a then-pregnant Chriseaan approached Tesehki with her friends, who were in matching outfits. She had the friends jump her sister before commanding them to fight her one-on-one, though they seemed to be on her Tesehki's side, per HotNewHipHop.

Chrisean and Tesehki's drama continued after Tesehki insinuated that she was jealous of her for taking over her "thing" by starring in Baddies. They both stopped filming the show, though it's unclear where their relationship stands today. However, in January 2024, Chrisean fell out with another sister, Chyna.

In January, the "Rainy Days" performer made headlines for supporting her ex and baby's father, Blueface. Blueface was arrested following court issues from a 2023 shooting in Vegas. Chrisean expressed her love for him by tattooing Blue's mugshot on her face. The act, paired with rumors she gave her son fetal alcohol syndrome, caused her sister to speak out.

"You sitting there d--k riding a n---- that beats your a--, sitting there making Blueface your god," China shared in an audio clip reposted by The Neighborhood Talk.