Blueface Was Sentenced to Four Years in Prison Blueface was found in violation of his parole, resulting in the maximum sentence for his charges. By Sara Belcher Published Aug. 12 2024, 6:45 p.m. ET

Popular rapper and brief reality star Blueface is officially facing time in prison. The "Thotiana" rapper has previously been arrested for various charges over the years -- something some of his fans say have detracted from his music. While these previous charges have never stopped Blueface from continuing to live his life, thanks to his manager's work to keep him out of jail, it seems his misdeeds may have caught up to him.

This time, his baby mama Jaidyn Alexis won't be able to just pick him up after posting bond, as it seems like he will actually be serving some prison time. A lot of the details of his various charges over the years have been kept quiet, but why is Blueface in jail? Thankfully, it seems he may not be locked up for as long as he's been sentenced for, depending on a variety of factors.

Why is Blueface in jail?

Unfortunately, despite Blueface's manager trying to pull some strings to get his sentencing suspended, the rapper will have to do time behind bars. Apparently, Blueface was recently caught with drug paraphernalia while on probation, per TMZ. Though he had evaded sentencing for his assault case in 2021 and his robbery charge in 2023, it seems his luck may have just run out.

Following the violation of his probation, Blueface is now facing a sentence of four years in prison -- though the rapper may not have to spend that long in jail. According to his manager, Wack 100, Blueface may be home in as few as 10 months. Prior to this sentencing, he's already served 440 days in prison, which will be counted toward his current four-year sentence.

According to the outlet, California should only enforce him to serve one-third of the time he has remaining, resulting in a best-case scenario that will set him free in less than a year. That said, only time (and the judges) will tell when he will be free again.

Where is Blueface serving his sentencing?

Blueface's original booking was done at the Van Nuys jail on Jan. 12, 2024, according to Fox 11. That said, he's since been moved to the Men's Central Jail in Los Angeles, where he's expected to spend the rest of his sentencing.

Blueface's on-again off-again partner Chrisean Rock is also facing drug charges.

Unfortunately, it seems like Blueface is not the only one who will be facing time in prison. According to TMZ, Chrisean Rock, the rapper' on-again off-again girlfriend, is also facing drug charges in Oklahoma. on Aug. 8, Chrisean was extradited for drug charges in the midwest state after she failed to voluntarily turn herself in back in March.