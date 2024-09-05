Home > Entertainment > Music Rapper Rich Homie Quan Boasted a Significant Net Worth at the Time of His Unexpected Death At the time of his death, Rich Homie Quan's net worth was an estimated $3.5 million. By Allison DeGrushe Published Sept. 5 2024, 3:49 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The music industry is mourning the death of rapper Rich Homie Quan (real name: Dequantes Devontay Lamar), who unexpectedly passed away on Sept. 5, 2024. He was 34 years old. His family, along with a representative from the Fulton County, Ga., morgue, have confirmed that he died at his Atlanta home.

As we await further details about this tragic event, fans want to learn more about him. For starters, what was Rich Homie Quan's net worth at the time of his death? Let's take a look.

Source: Mega

What was Rich Homie Quan's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Rich Homie Quan's net worth at the time of his death was an estimated $3.5 million. He primarily earned his money from his successful music career.

After dropping out of college due to tuition costs, Quan worked at an airport. When he lost his job, Quan turned to burglaries, which resulted in a 15-month prison sentence.

Following his release, Quan decided to pursue music seriously — and that's when his dreams came true. He first achieved mainstream success with his 2013 single "Type of Way," which peaked at No. 50 on the Billboard Hot 100.

His 2015 single, "Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh)" reached No. 26 on the chart. Quan also collaborated with Young Thug in the Rich Gang project under Cash Money Records, contributing to the 2014 hit "Lifestyle." His debut studio album, "Rich as in Spirit" (2018), debuted at No. 32 on the Billboard 200.

In May 2017, Quan was arrested with four others on felony drug charges following a checkpoint stop in Louisville, Ga. Authorities reported finding heroin, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and weapons in the vehicle, leading to charges of felony drug possession with intent to distribute. He is survived by his friends and family, including his father, Corey Lamar, and his four children: Devin, Khosen, Royal, and Layòr.

Who was Rich Homie Quan signed to?

Quan was signed to Motown Records, per Billboard. The label and the rapper struck a deal in 2017, which led to the release of his Back to the Basics mixtape. He would later drop his debut album, Rich As in Spirit, in 2018. However, the outlet noted that he independently released a few singles, including “Authentic,” which dropped in early 2024, and “Ah’chi,” featuring 2 Chainz.

