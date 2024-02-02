Home > Entertainment > Music Young Thug Is in Jail While on Trial for Racketeering Charges — When Will He Get Out? Young Thug has been accused of starting a subset of a Bloods street gang. He is currently on trial and in jail. When will he get out? By Jennifer Tisdale Feb. 2 2024, Published 1:46 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

He was born Jeffrey Williams, but the Atlanta-based rapper is best known by his performance name: Young Thug. According to The New York Times, his music combines "psychedelic experimentalism in voice, melody, lyricism, and fashion with a hardened street edge and a sneaky pop sensibility," which has garnered him three No. 1 albums on the Billboard chart. Young Thug has worked with the likes of Kanye West, Drake, and Elton John, which contributed to an eclectic sound some could consider genre-bending.

Court documents claim that Young Thug founded the Young Slime Life (YSL) street gang in 2012, alleging that it's a subset of the Bloods. The rapper's lawyers deny the claim, stating "YSL is simply a successful record label, Young Stoner Life, now an imprint under Warner Music Group, and a collection of friends and collaborators who portray a gangster image in their music and videos." Young Thug now faces several charges, including racketeering, and has been in jail since May 2022. When does he get out? Here's what we know.

When is Young Thug getting out of jail? It might be a while.

Atlanta News First reported that Young Thug's trial was "expected to last six months." It initially began on Nov. 27, 2023, after the list of 28 defendants was whittled down to six. Two weeks after the trial started, one of the co-defendants was stabbed multiple times while in a fight with a fellow inmate at Fulton County Jail. They recovered, but the judge dismissed the jurors and delayed the trial until Jan. 2, 2024.

The state plans to call 400 witnesses who will testify in front of the 18 jurors, 12 seated and six alternates. "The panel of 12 features seven Black women, two Black men, two white women, and one white man," per Atlanta News First. Not only is Young Thug accused of "conspiracy to violate Georgia’s RICO Act and participation in a criminal street gang," per the Associated Press, but in August 2022 additional charges were brought against him.

During his arrest in May 2022, law enforcement found weapons and drugs at Young Thug's home in Buckhead, a residential neighborhood of Atlanta. Authorities were able to tack on "participation in criminal street gang activity, violation of the Georgia controlled substances act, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a machine gun and drug charges," via The Atlanta-Journal Constitution. All of this adds to a lengthy trial and a possible 5 to 20-year prison sentence.

Young Thug was previously arrested in 2017.

Young Thug's 2017 traffic stop arrest was examined by the prosecution during his trial. Previous altercations with police are being used to build a case against the "Go Crazy" rapper. In September 2017, Young Thug along with three others was "arrested during a traffic stop for an alleged illegal tint violation," reported Fox 5 Atlanta.