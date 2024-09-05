Home > Entertainment > Music Rich Homie Quan Was Raising a Family With Amber Williams Rich Homie Quan shared two sons with his longtime partner Amber Williams. By Sara Belcher Published Sept. 5 2024, 5:14 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@richhomiequan

At only 34 years old, Atlanta rapper Rich Homie Quan was found dead in his home. The tragedy, initially reported by TMZ, was confirmed by Rich's family members at the Fulton County morgue. Though a cause of death was not initially given, there has been speculation that it may have been a drug overdose. Distractify reached out to Fulton County, but officials would not confirm or deny whether the rapper's death was being investigated as a possible overdose.

The rapper was known for his work with various big names in hip-hop, including Tyga, YG, and Young Thug. He'd been nominated for multiple BET Awards throughout his career, and many other rappers have posted their condolences on his passing. Was Rich married before his death? The rapper has multiple children, but he had yet to tie the knot.

Was Rich Homie Quan married?

At the time of his passing, it does not seem as though the rapper was married, though his longtime girlfriend, Amber Williams, was dedicated to raising their two children together. Rich is survived by his four children. The two oldest, Devin and Khosen, were born from previous relationships the rapper had, while his youngest two he shared with Amber.

Though Amber has not released a statement about Rich's passing on her Instagram, as she seems to be mourning the death of her grandmother at this time as well, she has an entire Instagram story highlight dedicated to her relationship with Rich. In the posts, she shares frequently how the two are working through life together, dedicated to raising their kids.