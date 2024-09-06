Home > Entertainment > Music Medical Examiner Confirms an Autopsy Will Be Performed on Rich Homie Quan's Body Quan's death was rumored to have been caused by an overdose. By Elissa Noblitt Published Sept. 6 2024, 9:47 a.m. ET Source: instagram/@richhomiequan

Following the news that beloved rapper Rich Homie Quan had died on Sept. 5, which was first confirmed by TMZ, fans, friends, and family were left searching for answers. While the 34-year-old father's passing was rumored to have been caused by an overdose — which was somewhat corroborated by information obtained in the 911 call made by girlfriend Amber Williams — no official cause of death was revealed to the public.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, however, Distractify has confirmed with the Fulton County Medical Examiner that an autopsy has been scheduled to find out exactly what happened to Rich Homie Quan. Here's what we know.

Article continues below advertisement

An autopsy will be performed on Rich Homie Quan's body today.

Per a statement from the Fulton County Medical Examiner, an autopsy on Rich Homie Quan's body is scheduled to take place right away: "On Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, the Fulton County Medical Examiner was notified by Grady Memorial Hospital of the death of Dequantes Devontay Lamar. An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday, Sept. 6, 2024."

No further information has been shared at this time, aside from what was gleaned from a recently released 911 call made by Quan's girlfriend following his death.

Article continues below advertisement

In the call, Amber Williams tells the dispatcher that Quan had been sleeping on the couch when she discovered that he was no longer breathing.

Article continues below advertisement

"My boyfriend, he's been sleep on the couch since this morning," she says. "Well, he never came to bed last night, asleep on the couch. I left him on the couch. Before I took my son to school this morning, put a blanket over him. And now I just checked on him again, ’cause he never got up. I don't feel a heartbeat. I don't see him breathing."