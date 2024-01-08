Home > Entertainment > Music Beyond Fashion: Story Behind Michael Jackson's Iconic White Glove Draped in sequins and synonymous with mystery, Michael Jackson's iconic white glove was more than a dazzling accessory — it hid a personal secret. By Sarah Walsh Jan. 8 2024, Published 9:17 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Often hailed as the "King of Pop," Michael Jackson left an indelible mark on the world of music and entertainment. His unparalleled talent, visionary approach to music videos, and gravity-defying dance moves have solidified his status as one of the greatest artists of all time!

Article continues below advertisement

Beyond his musical prowess, Michael's unique sense of style, characterized by his signature red leather jacket, the moonwalk, and, most notably, the iconic white glove, has become an enduring symbol of his legacy. The one white glove, shimmering with sequins — often worn on his right hand — has sparked a lot of curiosity from fans. Keep reading for the story behind the white glove.

Michael Jackson's iconic white glove wasn't just a fashion statement.

Source: Getty Images

While Michael's eccentric wardrobe choices were a staple of his image, his one white glove wasn't just a stylistic quirk. Instead, it was a purposeful decision that emerged from a deeply personal challenge. Behind the scenes, away from the glitz and glamor of the stage, Michael was grappling with a skin condition called vitiligo.

Article continues below advertisement

The revelation about the glove's origin came from Cicely Tyson. She disclosed that the glove was crafted with a specific purpose — to camouflage the effects of vitiligo on Michael's hand.

As the skin condition progressed, the one white glove became a functional accessory, allowing Michael to manage the changing appearance of his skin while navigating the constant scrutiny from the public and media. In the 1980s, during an interview with CNN, Tyson shared insights into the creation of the glove, stating, "The glove was to cover the vitiligo; that's how that glove came into being."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

Despite eventually acknowledging his vitiligo, Michael initially attributed the single glove to fashion. Originally, he said, "I felt that one glove was cool… wearing two gloves seemed so ordinary." However, as the public began to question the dramatic change in his appearance, particularly the lightening of his skin tone, Jackson opened up about the skin disorder in a rare interview with Oprah Winfrey during the 1990s. Michael said, "It's a problem for me that I can't control."

Article continues below advertisement

In retrospect, Michael's one white glove stands as a poignant symbol of both his artistic brilliance and the personal challenges he faced. What was initially perceived as a groundbreaking fashion statement turned out to be a carefully considered response to a skin condition that significantly impacted the pop icon's life.