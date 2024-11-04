Home > Entertainment > Music Quincy Jones Was a Father to Seven Children From Five Women — Where are They Now? Quincy Jones passed away on Nov. 3, 2024, and was surrounded by his family. By Jennifer Farrington Published Nov. 4 2024, 10:58 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Music legend Quincy Jones wore many hats in the music industry, from producer to musical composer. Chances are, a piece of music released from the 1970s onward had Quincy involved in some way. His 1985 record "We Are the World," featuring big names like Bruce Springsteen, Tina Turner, and Cyndi Lauper, showcases just how profound his career was.

Although Quincy passed away on the evening of Nov. 3, 2024, at the age of 91 at his Bel Air home, his legacy will live on through his contributions to music and, of course, his children. Quincy leaves behind seven kids, one of whom is the well-known actor Rashida Jones. Here’s where all of Quincy’s kids are now.

Quincy Jones was a father to seven kids.

Quincy welcomed seven children over the course of his lifetime: Jolie, Rachel, Martina, Quincy III, Kidada, Rashida, and Kenya. He was a very proud father, and he made it abundantly clear through his various Instagram posts.

In a heartfelt message shared in 2018, Quincy described his daughters, saying, “These girls (now women) never cease to amaze me with how brilliant, kind, creative, and perseverant they are. In each of their respective fields, they continue to push forward, despite the external voices that tell them they aren't good enough or forces that try to keep them down.” Learn about Quincy's children and the paths they have taken in their careers.

Jolie Jones Levine

Source: Mega

Quincy's eldest daughter, Jolie Jones Levine, was born on Oct. 4, 1953. She is the daughter of Quincy and his high school sweetheart, Jeri Caldwell. Jeri has not only modeled and dabbled in acting, but she is also an artist and writer. She has opened up about her struggles with electromagnetic hypersensitivity (EHS), detailing some of her experiences on her website.

Rachel Jones

Quincy welcomed his second child, Rachel Jones, with dancer Carol Reynolds on July 23, 1963, according to People. Rachel is a veterinarian, as noted on her Instagram, and she graduated from Tuskegee University School of Veterinary Medicine in 1999.

Martina Jones

Martina Jones is the daughter of Quincy and model Ulla Andersson, whom he married following his breakup with Carol Reynolds. They wed in 1967, though Martina was born in 1966. According to her Instagram, Martina is a former model and now works as a photographer.

Quincy Delight Jones III

Quincy Delight Jones III, born in 1968 to Quincy and Ulla, is a father and entrepreneur, describing himself in his Instagram bio as "your favorite rapper's favorite music producer, filmmaker, futurist, humanitarian." He has collaborated with music icons like Ice Cube and Tupac Shakur, showcasing his significant influence in the industry.

Kidada Ann Jones

After marrying his third wife, Peggy Lipton, in 1974, Quincy welcomed Kidada Ann Jones. Kidada worked with her father on his magazine, Vibe, and even landed modeling gigs for Elle and Vogue, according to People. Some might also recognize her for her relationships with LL Cool J and Tupac, with whom she was involved when he tragically passed away.

Rashida Jones

Quincy also shared actress Rashida Jones with Peggy. Born on Feb. 25, 1976, she is best known for her roles in The Office (2006–2011), I Love You, Man (2009), The Muppets (2011), and The Social Network (2010).

Kenya Kinski-Jones