Home > Entertainment > Music Ice Cube is Platinum Album Selling Rapper and Beloved Actor — What's His Net Worth? If you're worth over a hundred million wouldn't you offer the best college basketball player a few million to play in your league? By Brandon Charles PUBLISHED Mar. 28 2024, 5:25 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Icon Ice Cube is a music, television, film and sports expert. The record-selling rapper, sitcom and movie star, and basketball league owner knows how to make money and stay in the headlines.

Article continues below advertisement

On Mar. 27, 2024, Ice Cube offered NCAA Women’s Basketball superstar, and inevitable WNBA superstar, Caitlin Clark a multimillion deal to play in his Big3 basketball league. It has us wondering, how much is Ice Cube worth?

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

What is Ice Cube's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ice Cube's net worth is $160 million. It may seem high if you only know of him as a rapper or the co-star of the Friday films or the Are We There Yet? films and television shows, but he does all of those things. He’s still doing all of these things.

Ice Cube hasn’t stopped releasing music since first making it big with NWA in 1988. In addition to the groundbreaking Straight Outta Compton with the aforementioned Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inducted rap group, he’s released massive-selling and critically acclaimed "AmeriKKKa's Most Wanted" in 1990, "The Predator" in 1992, "Lethal Injection" in 1993 seven other solo records. His most recent is 2018’s "Everythang's Corrupt."

Article continues below advertisement

Ice Cube Rapper, actor, producer, basketball league owner Net worth: 160 million Ice Cube is a rapper, film and television star and basketball league owner known for being a member of NWA, solo releases like "AmeriKKKa's Most Wanted," the Friday film trilogy, the Barbershop series, films Boyz n the Hood, Three Kings, 21 Jump Street, 22 Jump Street, Ride Along, and Straight Outta Compton. Birth Name: O'Shea Jackson Birthdate: June 15, 1969 Birthplace: Los Angeles, California Mother: Doris Jackson Father: Hosea Jackson Spouse: Kimberly Woodruff​​ (m. 1992) Children: O’Shea Jr., Darrell, Kareema, Deja and Shareef Education: Phoenix Institute of Technology

From the stage to the screen, Cube is able to entertain on multiple fronts.

Soon after hitting it big in the late 80s with NWA, Cube co-starred in by John Singleton’s directorial debut Boyz n the Hood in 1991. In 2002, the Library of Congress deemed it "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant" and selected it for preservation in the National Film Registry. That’s Cube’s first film role.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

Following near instant dramatic success, Cube was able to be the straight man in funny movies like 1995’s Friday, 2000’s Next Friday, and 2002’s Friday After Next. He starred in horror flicks like 1997’s Anaconda and 2001’s Ghosts of Mars. His family-friendly films include 2005’s Are We There Yet?, 2007’s Are We Done Yet?, 2008’s The Longshots and 2014’s The Book of Life.

Article continues below advertisement

In a very unique film, Ice Cube was able to see his life on screen in 2015’s Straight Outta Compton. He’s one of the film’s producers and his son, O'Shea Jackson Jr., played the role of Ice Cube.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

In addition to the silver screen, Ice Cube has occasionally worked in television. He was a producer on the 2005 Showtime series BarberShop: The Series, based on the films he also starred in, and produced the 2010-2013 sitcom Are We There Yet? He also had a recurring role on that show. Throughout all of the film and television work, Ice Cube has also performed live. He’s performed over 600 times in the last 30 years, typically playing large theaters and arenas.