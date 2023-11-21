Home > Entertainment > Music N.W.A. Rapper Eazy-E Had 11 Kids Before He Died — Let's Meet Them Rapper Eazy-E is known as one of the founding members of the legendary hip-hop group, N.W.A. He died in 1995. How many kids did Eazy-E have? By D.M. Nov. 20 2023, Published 10:37 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Rapper Eazy-E is known as one of the founding members of the legendary hip-hop group, N.W.A. He died in 1995, just one month after being diagnosed with HIV/AIDS. Eazy-E left behind kids and a wife, who he married just weeks before he died.

Eazy-E and the members of N.W.A. are often hailed as one of the most controversial acts in music history. The group, which also included Arabian Prince, Ice Cube, DJ Yella, Dr. Dre, and MC Ren, skyrocketed to fame following the release of their debut album “Straight Outta Compton.” The record peaked at #4 on Billboard 200, and produced tracks like “F--k tha Police.” N.W.A. remained active until 1991, and its members later pursued solo careers.

Eazy-E was working on music until his death in 1995, with his sophomore album being released posthumously. In a 2015 interview with Billboard, Ice Cube opened up about Eazy-E’s influence and explained that he was an irreplaceable part of N.W.A. “N.W.A would have not existed without Eazy-E. No doubt in my mind,” Ice said. “He was bold and not scared of anything. He was 21, 22, I was 16 — to me he was fearless.”

And while it's clear that Eazy-E left a mark on the hip-hop industry, he has also left a lasting legacy. He reportedly fathered 11 kids during his life, and some have followed in his musical footsteps.

Eric Darnell Wright

Eazy-E, whose real name is Eric Lynn Wright, had his first son in 1984. Eric Darnell Wright, known as Lil Eazy-E, is a rapper in his own right. He was previously signed to Virgin Records and also appeared on WE TV’s Growing Up Hip Hop. Furthermore, Eric is the president of Rich and Ruthless record label.

Ebie Wright

Ebie Wright is Eazy-E’s eldest daughter. She previously appeared on Hulu’s Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules, which premiered in January 2022. Like her older brother, Ebie is pursuing a career in music and working towards becoming an actor.

Marquise Wright

Marquise Wright is better known by his stage name Yung Eazy. Yung Eazy was born in 1990 and is Eazy-E’s third-born child. The aspiring rapper made headlines in 2015 after he claimed that Suge Knight was responsible for Eazy-E’s death, according to Hip Hop DX.

Henree Cheron Wright

Like her brother, Marquise, Henree Cheron Wright was also born in 1990. She is a rapper who goes by ReeMarkable. Henree previously appeared in Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta.

Derrek Wright

Eazy-E’s son, Derrek Wright, is also a rapper. He goes by Baby Eazy-E or E3, but it appears as if he has stopped producing music. His most current music video was uploaded to YouTube in 2012, and Derrek’s Instagram account isn't active.

Erica Wright

Erica Wright has played a vital role in preserving her father’s legacy. In 2019, Erica campaigned to raise money to correct the birth year listed on Eazy-E’s tombstone. After accomplishing the goal, Erica held a public memorial to commemorate the event.

Daijah Wright

Eazy-E’s second child with his wife, Tomica, was born in 1995 — just six months after her father’s death. Daijah, the youngest of Eazy-E’s kids, has taken a shot at a music career while also appearing on Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta, according to Hot New Hip Hop.

Dominick Wright

Dominick Wright was born in 1991 to Eazy-E and his wife, Tomica Woods. Dominick is an actor with several credits under his belt. Per IMDb, Dominick appeared in the indie films, Mistaken and Count On Me.

Raven Wright, Elijah Wright, and David Wright choose to stay out of the public eye.