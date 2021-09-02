The Late Rap Icon Eazy-E Might Have Been "Promiscuous," but He Was Only Married Once

After Ebie mentions that her mother, Tracy Jernagin, and she have long been trying to get to the bottom of Eazy-E’s death, audiences hear from Tracy. “Something just did not seem right,” Eazy-E’s ex says. “He died unusually fast. He did not lose weight, he was not a drug abuser; it’s like, one day, he’s fine, the next day, he’s dying.”

Ebie and Tracy executive-produced the series along with nine others to try to find closure around Eazy-E’s death, but Tracy and the gangsta rapper were never actually married.