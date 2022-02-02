'Relatively Famous' Star Ebie on Late Father Eazy-E and Feeling She Had to "Prove Herself" (EXCLUSIVE)

The eight stars on Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules have one major thing in common: They're all the children of famous parents. The E! reality series follows the castmates as they take on labor-intensive tasks to get the Saddleback Ranch ready to welcome back guests following a pandemic-related shutdown.

While the cast members are bonded because they know what it's like to grow up in the public eye with celebrity parents (which often means that they've led charmed lives), Ebie Wright stands out from the rest of her peers on the show.