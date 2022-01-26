Austin Gunn of 'Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules' Is From a Family of Wrestlers — Is He One Too?

In March 2017, the father-son duo of Billy and Austin fought and won against wrestlers Adam Rose, Deimos, and Justin Overstreet. Later that same year, Austin won his first singles match.

In 2020, Austin signed with AEW and made his wrestling TV debut. Alongside his father, he was one-half of the Gunn Club at the time. The two fought against Peter Avalon and Shawn Spears on a January episode of AEW Dark. They also won this match.