Austin Gunn of 'Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules' Is From a Family of Wrestlers — Is He One Too?By Kori Williams
Jan. 26 2022, Published 4:59 p.m. ET
We all have seen celebrities on different reality shows, but sometimes it's their kids who get their time in the spotlight. Whether it's Growing Up Hip Hop or even the since-canceled Rich Kids of Beverly Hills, we love seeing what it's like growing up with more money, influence, and status than many of us can dream of. Now, there's another show like that, but this time, with a twist.
On Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules, we follow eight celeb kids as they leave their huge homes and money behind and head to Steamboat Springs, Colo. Here, they help reopen the Saddleback Ranch after it shut down because of COVID. One of those kids is Austin Gunn, whose father is a pro wrestler. But did he follow in his dad's footsteps?
Is Austin Gunn a wrestler?
Yes, Austin is a wrestler with All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and even says so in his Instagram bio. In fact, his real last name is Sopp. Gunn is part of the stage name for his profession. According to the Pro Wrestling Fandom, Austin is the son of Billy Gunn (aka Monty Sopp) and the two actually competed together in Austin's first fight. However, Billy's fans may know him by Kipp Gunn, Kip James, or something different. He's used various names over the years.
In March 2017, the father-son duo of Billy and Austin fought and won against wrestlers Adam Rose, Deimos, and Justin Overstreet. Later that same year, Austin won his first singles match.
In 2020, Austin signed with AEW and made his wrestling TV debut. Alongside his father, he was one-half of the Gunn Club at the time. The two fought against Peter Avalon and Shawn Spears on a January episode of AEW Dark. They also won this match.
Austin Gunn is from a family of wrestlers.
Austin and Billy aren't the only members of their family to use the Gunn name and enter the ring. Austin has a brother named Colten who wrestles under the name Colten Gunn. He's also signed to AEW and made his professional debut in November 2020. He's now the third member of the Gunn Club.
All three family members are also members of the Nightmare Family. This is a pro wrestling stable signed to AEW. The group trains at the Nightmare Factory, AEW's training facility.
Billy Gun has also wrestled alongside someone named Bart Gunn, though they aren't related. His real name is Mike Polchlopek, but he's also used other names as a wrestler like Bodacious Bart and Mike Barton.
Although Austin's brother isn't on Relatively Famous with him, he's not alone. The cast of the first season includes:
- Hana Giraldo — the daughter of Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo
- Harry James Thornton — the son of Billy Bob Thornton and Pietra Dawn Cherniak
- Taylor Hasselhoff — the daughter of David Hasselhoff
- Myles O'Neal — the son of Shaquille O'Neal and Shaunie O'Neal
- Jasmin Lawrence — the daughter of Martin Lawrence
- Redmond Parker — the son of Ray Parker Jr.
- Ebie Wright — the daughter of Eazy-E
You can watch Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules on E! at 9 p.m. EST