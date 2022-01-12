How Old Are the Celebrity Kids on 'Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules'?By Shannon Raphael
Jan. 12 2022, Published 5:03 p.m. ET
The new E! reality series Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules follows eight celebrity kids who agree to do manual labor to help get Colorado's Saddleback Ranch ready to re-open following a COVID-related shutdown.
As the offspring of top actors, athletes, and musicians, the cast members are used to the finer things in life — meaning that they are all in for a rude awakening once they start their chores.
The official cast list features:
- Harry James Thornton, the son of Billy Bob Thornton and Pietra Dawn Cherniak
- Hana Giraldo, the daughter of Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo
- Taylor Hasselhoff, the daughter of David Hasselhoff
- Redmond Parker, the son of Ray Parker Jr.
- Ebie Wright, the daughter of Eazy-E
- Myles O'Neal, the son of Shaquille O'Neal and Shaunie O'Neal
- Austin Gunn, the son of Billy Gunn
- Jasmin Lawrence, the daughter of Martin Lawrence
Read on to find out the cast members' ages, and to learn what else they do outside of their ranch hand work on the E! series.
1. Hana Giraldo (27)
Hana is the youngest daughter of music legends Neil Giraldo and Pat Benatar, who have been married since 1982.
The 27-year-old offers some much-needed comic relief on the reality show. Outside of the reality series, Hana is s a singer-songwriter, actress, and overall entertainer.
2. Taylor Hasselhoff (31)
The luxury real estate agent works for the Aaron Kirman Group in Los Angeles, and she has her own Hasselhoff Estates team. The 31-year-old announced her engagement to Madison Fiore in December 2021.
3. Harry James Thornton (27)
The prop master (who also sells real estate on Taylor's Hasselhoff Estates team!) has a three-year-old daughter named Nikita.
4. Redmond Parker (unknown)
Redmond, who is the second son of Ray Parker Jr. and Elaine Parker, has not publicly shared his age, though several outlets have reported that he is in his thirties.
While Redmond hasn't publicly disclosed his age, he has revealed that his birthday is June 5.
5. Ebie Wright (30)
Like her late father, Eazy-E, Ebie is also a musician. In addition to her singing career, Ebie is an actress, and she also has a food Instagram account called @EbieEats.
6. Jasmin Lawrence (25)
The Los Angeles-based actress is one of the younger castmates on the show, but she showcased her maturity during the first episode.
Jasmin, who is the only child of Martin Lawrence and Miss Virginia USA winner Patricia Southall, attended Duke University.
7. Austin Gunn (27)
Austin, who is following in his famous dad's footsteps as a wrestler, turned 27 about two months after his time at the Saddleback Ranch concluded.
During filming for the E! series, Austin got involved in a bit of a love triangle with Hana and Taylor. Viewers will have to tune in to learn how it all shakes out (though Taylor's recent engagement indicates that things didn't exactly work out between them).
8. Myles O'Neal (24)
At just 24 years old, Myles is the youngest cast member on the E! show. He was born before Shaunie O'Neal wed Shaquille O'Neal, and he took his stepfather's last name following their 2002 marriage.
Myles is a model and a television personality.
Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules airs on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on E!.