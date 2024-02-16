Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Caitlin Clark Is Breaking Records in Women's Basketball and Boosting Her Net Worth Caitlin Clark continues to break records in women's basketball and her net worth is staggering for a college player thanks to her NIL. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Feb. 16 2024, Updated 10:10 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Throughout her college career that all but kicked off with a global pandemic, Caitlin Clark was already establishing a record-smashing career in women's basketball. As of February 2024, she holds the title as the all-time leading scorer in NCAA women's basketball as she led the Iowa Hawkeyes to an astounding 106-89 win against Michigan. During the same game, she scored 49 points and scored five three-pointers in the first half of the game.

Having smashed multiple records in a single match, Caitlin adds to her massive list of accomplishments as a college player in women's basketball. Since her collegiate debut, she has won several awards for her achievements and continues to make an enormous impact on the sport. Naturally, her many accomplishments have affected her overall net worth in a major way. How much is she currently worth? Here's what we know about Caitlin Clark's net worth and how much she makes as a player.

Caitlin Clark's net worth is massive, even for a college basketball player.

Caitlin began attending the University of Iowa in 2020. She would subsequently join the Iowa Hawkeyes as the team's point guard. Almost immediately, she made a splash in her first game by scoring 27 points. She would quickly go on to win several awards and achievements throughout her collegiate career, including being named MVP in 2021, AP Player of the Year in 2023, and even doubling up on titles like Big Ten Player of the year in 2022 and 2023, just to name a few.

As one might expect, this has had an immense impact on her net worth. According to Essentially Sports, her net worth currently stands at a whopping $3 million. After her record-breaking performance in February 2024, we can only expect to keep going up from there.

Caitlin Clark College women's basketball player Net worth: $3 million Caitlin Clark is a college senior at the University of Iowa. She currently plays for the Iowa Hawkeyes and has set several records throughout her collegiate career. Date of birth: Jan. 22, 2002 Birthplace: Des Moines, Iowa Parents: Brent Clark and Anne Nizzi-Clark Education: University of Iowa, senior

How much does Caitlin Clark make with her NIL?

While her net worth is certainly staggering, some fans and followers are curious about her NIL. In case you aren't aware, NIL refers to a college athlete's name, image, and likeness and how said athletes are compensated when these are used in marketing campaigns that include anything from autograph signings to product endorsements and even sponsored social media posts.

