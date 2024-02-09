Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Iowa Basketball Phenom Caitlin Clark Is Dating Iowa Basketball Royalty Caitlin Clark has made a name for herself in women's basketball. Although some fans thought she might be gay, Caitlin has a boyfriend. By Joseph Allen Feb. 9 2024, Published 3:06 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@caitlinclark22

The basketball world has rarely been more electrifying than it is right now, and that's true at all levels of the sport, and across both men's and women's basketball. While the stars of the NBA often get the most attention, Caitlin Clark has gotten her fair share in recent months in part because of her incredible scoring ability.

Article continues below advertisement

Even as she's setting records in the NCAA, though, some wanted to learn more about Caitlin's personal life, including whether she's dating anyone. Here's what we know about Caitlin's dating life.

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Caitlin Clark dating?

Caitlin has tended to be relatively private when it comes to her relationships off the court, but she has more than once shared pictures of herself with Connor McCaffery, who she has been dating for almost a year. The comments under a post from August, in which she debuted her relationship, made it clear that some people thought she might be gay. At least for the time being, though, she's dating Connor.

Connor is himself an Iowa basketball legend. He played for the University of Iowa for six seasons (college basketball is weird), which is also where his dad Fred McCaffery has been the coach since 2010. Although Connor was with the team for years, he averaged just over 4 points and just over 3 assists during his long career. His brothers also play basketball, with his brother Patrick serving as a redshirt at Iowa, and his youngest brother Jonathan still in high school.

Article continues below advertisement

Connor plans to continue his basketball career.

Although Connor's time as a player may be over, he plans to join the staff of the Indiana Pacers. It's unclear exactly what role he's going to serve for the team, but he'll likely start with an entry-level position with the hopes of making his way up the ranks. Caitlin, meanwhile, is almost guaranteed to be one of the highest-paid players in the WNBA once her college career is over.

Article continues below advertisement

Caitlin Clark is on track to break a major record.

As of Feb. 9, 2024, Caitlin is just 39 points away from breaking the all-time NCAA scoring record. She's almost guaranteed to do it, but she says she isn't putting much pressure on herself. "I don't feel that much pressure," she said following a recent victory. "I feel like, at this point, it's like 'when' it's going to happen, rather than me chasing it down."

"My main focus is just on winning, having fun, enjoying these environments because it's so special," she continued. "I've been able to find a lot of calmness and peace in that, and it wasn't always that way in my career. Early on, I would get nervous for these types of games. I feel like my maturity has just grown a lot."