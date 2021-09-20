'Friday' Actor Anthony Johnson, 55, Sadly Passed Away

Reps for Anthony confirmed to The Wrap that the actor passed away in early September 2021. Keep reading to find out more.

Actor Anthony "A.J." Johnson , best known for his roles in Friday and House Party, has passed away, per TMZ. Anthony's nephew told the outlet that he was found "lifeless in a store earlier this month" in Los Angeles. The 55-year-old was then rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

What was Anthony Johnson's cause of death?

At this time, Anthony's cause of death has not been released. The actor rose to fame early in the '90s after starring as E.Z.E. in House Party and as Ezal in Friday. Following his breakout performances, the comedian also had notable film credits in Lethal Weapon 3, House Party 3, I Got the Hook Up, Hot Boyz, The Players Club, and more. Aside from his film career, Anthony also appeared in several television shows, including Malcolm & Eddie, Moesha, and Martin.

Source: New Line Cinema

Article continues below advertisement

Following the news of his passing, fans took to social media to commemorate the actor and his quotable film performances. "Rest in peace, comedian Anthony Johnson," one person tweeted alongside a video of the actor. Another fan commented, "RIP Anthony Johnson ... some of the most quotable lines in the original Friday were his." A third tweeted, "RIP Anthony Johnson. He had more quotable lines in one movie than a lot of people's careers."

Anthony Johnson passing hurts my heart, my neck, and my back. — Zero C00L (@RichCandy702) September 20, 2021

Article continues below advertisement

Fans' tributes poured in. "RIP Anthony Johnson aka AJ Johnson," another added. "He was a funny comedian and has been in a lot of memorable roles. Remember he was Shenana's boyfriend La Fonne on Martin." "Anthony Johnson's passing hurts my heart, my neck, and my back," wrote someone else on Twitter. "RIP Anthony Johnson. Man was a part of so many of our classics."

RIP Anthony Johnson. Man was a part of so many of our classics. pic.twitter.com/vd6fbr1Aiw — Jowers (@JowersWBB) September 20, 2021