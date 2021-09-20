'Friday' Actor Anthony Johnson, 55, Sadly Passed Away

'Friday' Actor Anthony Johnson, 55, Sadly Passed AwayBy Distractify Staff
Sep. 20 2021, Published 11:23 a.m. ET
Sad news.
Actor Anthony "A.J." Johnson, best known for his roles in Friday and House Party, has passed away, per TMZ. Anthony's nephew told the outlet that he was found "lifeless in a store earlier this month" in Los Angeles. The 55-year-old was then rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Reps for Anthony confirmed to The Wrap that the actor passed away in early September 2021. Keep reading to find out more.
What was Anthony Johnson's cause of death?
At this time, Anthony's cause of death has not been released.
The actor rose to fame early in the '90s after starring as E.Z.E. in House Party and as Ezal in Friday. Following his breakout performances, the comedian also had notable film credits in Lethal Weapon 3, House Party 3, I Got the Hook Up, Hot Boyz, The Players Club, and more.
Aside from his film career, Anthony also appeared in several television shows, including Malcolm & Eddie, Moesha, and Martin.
Following the news of his passing, fans took to social media to commemorate the actor and his quotable film performances.
"Rest in peace, comedian Anthony Johnson," one person tweeted alongside a video of the actor. Another fan commented, "RIP Anthony Johnson ... some of the most quotable lines in the original Friday were his."
A third tweeted, "RIP Anthony Johnson. He had more quotable lines in one movie than a lot of people's careers."
Fans' tributes poured in. "RIP Anthony Johnson aka AJ Johnson," another added. "He was a funny comedian and has been in a lot of memorable roles. Remember he was Shenana's boyfriend La Fonne on Martin." "Anthony Johnson's passing hurts my heart, my neck, and my back," wrote someone else on Twitter. "RIP Anthony Johnson. Man was a part of so many of our classics."
Fans will certainly never forget Anthony's comedic timing. "So many funny comedians had so many funny lines in The Players Club. Anthony Johnson had one of the most memorable ones. RIP to him. Very sad news," another person wrote after hearing of his passing.
Our thoughts go out to Anthony's family and friends during this difficult time.