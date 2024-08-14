Home > Entertainment > Movies Blake Lively Was Not Pregnant on the Set of 'It Ends With Us,' but There Was Plenty of Other Drama Blake Lively had her youngest child months before filming started. By Joseph Allen Published Aug. 14 2024, 1:02 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Every once in a while, a movie comes along that is intriguing more because of behind-the-scenes drama than because of anything that actually happens in the movie. It Ends With Us, the first adaptation of Colleen Hoover's work to the big screen, seems to be just such an object, as fans investigate the apparent rift that formed between star Blake Lively and director and star Justin Baldoni.

Amidst all the drama, though, there are also some who want to know whether Blake was also pregnant on the set of the movie. Here's what we know about whether the shoot was even more complicated than many originally thought.

Was Blake Lively pregnant while filming 'It Ends With Us?'

Blake and her husband Ryan Reynolds have four children together, and when Blake was originally cast in the role, she was still pregnant with her youngest child. By the time the movie started filming, though, she had had the baby. In short, then, Blake was not pregnant during filming for the movie. Given that Blake was just a few months away from having a baby during the shoot, though, TMZ has suggested that she was still sensitive about her weight.

During one key scene in which Justin lifts her up in the air, he reportedly asked how much she weighed, which led Blake to feel like she had been fat-shamed. Ultimately, though, it doesn't seem like that is the extent of the feud that has emerged in the press over the movie. While no one is speaking openly about it, it seems like quite a bit of arguing happened on the set of the movie as it was filming.

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni apparently argued over the film itself.

News broke in August that Justin had hired the crisis PR firm that represented Johnny Depp in his trial against Amanda Heard (a great sign), but it's unclear exactly what shoe he might be expecting to drop. Most of the reporting to date has suggested that Justin and Blake fought over the direction of the movie, and Blake, who served as a producer on the film, commissioned her own cut of it after hiring Shane Reid, the editor who had worked on Deadpool & Wolverine.

Fans have also noted that none of the cast of the film follows Baldoni on social media, and that Baldoni and Blake have not done any press together to promote the film. In speaking with Elle, Baldoni suggested that there is “always friction that happens when you make a movie like this,” but added that that friction is what “creates the beautiful art.”