Home > Entertainment Blake Lively Is One of Hollywood's It-Girls, and Her Net Worth Proves It Blake has been acting since the age of 10. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Aug. 14 2024, 11:49 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Love her or hate her, Blake Lively is a bona fide star. The actor successfully transitioned from TV darling to film, though not without some public scrutiny.

Article continues below advertisement

Blake's acting career spans over a decade, and she's now an entrepreneur in the beauty space. And, despite her recent drama, her net worth is pretty impressive.

Article continues below advertisement

What is Blake Lively's net worth?

Celebrity Net Worth shows Blake's net worth is $30 million. However, the outlet shared that this amount excludes her husband, Ryan Reynolds's fortune, which is around $350 million. Most of Blake's earnings come from her acting career, which began when she was a child. At age 10, she appeared in her first film, Sandman, directed by her father, the late Ernie Lively.

After taking some time off to live a normal life, Blake starred in her breakout role in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants. The cult classic opened up more movie roles in films like Accepted and Annabelle. However, her career exploded when she starred as Serena Van Der Woodsen in Gossip Girl from 2007 until 2012 and reportedly earned $60,000 an episode.

Article continues below advertisement

Blake Lively Actor, Entrepreneur Net worth: $30 Million Blake Lively is an American actor and beauty entrepreneur. She is known for her roles in Gossip Girl, The Age of Adaline, and It Ends With Us. Birthdate: Aug. 25, 1987 Birth Name: Blake Ellender Brown Father: Ernie Lively Mother: Elaine Lively Birthplace: Los Angeles, Calif. Spouse: Ryan Reynolds (married 2012) Children: 4

While appearing in Gossip Girl, Blake continued taking on movie roles. Once the show ended, she focused solely on her film career, starring in The Green Lantern, where she and Ryan first connected. The hard work paid off, as Blake has been the lead character in several movies, including her role as Lily Bloom in the film adaptation of Collen Hoover's novel It Ends With Us. The film earned an estimated $50 million in its opening weekend.