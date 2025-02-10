Taylor Swift Was Booed at the Super Bowl, but Why Did Fans Go After Her? The boos likely came from the passion of Eagles fans. By Joseph Allen Updated Feb. 10 2025, 10:05 a.m. ET Source: Mega

The 2025 Super Bowl probably didn't play out quite the way Taylor Swift expected. Last year, her boyfriend Travis Kelce left the field as a champion, but this year, the Kansas City Chiefs got blown out by the Philadelphia Eagles in a route.

On top of that, when Taylor's face was shown on the jumbotron inside Caesar's Superdome in New Orleans, she received boos from some fans in the arena. Following the news that Taylor got some boos, many wanted to know why fans at the game were booing one of the world's biggest pop stars.

Why was Taylor Swift booed at the Super Bowl?

Taylor was at the game with friends Ice Spice and Ashley Avignone, and when her face showed up on the jumbotron, she heard some boos. You could tell that she was aware she was being booed but also that she wasn't too bothered by it. She was also sitting with Ed and Donna Kelce, and all three of the Haim sisters were also in their VIP suite. Although she knew she was being booed, it seems she was able to laugh it off.

Although people boo for their own reasons, reports suggested that there were far more Eagles than Chiefs fans in the arena, which may be the primary explanation. Because of her relationship with Travis, Taylor has become known as a Kansas City representative, and the Eagles fans in attendance wanted her to know that they weren't going to let her slide by just because she's the biggest pop star in the world.

There were plenty of stars in attendance for the game.

Although Taylor was one celebrity who was widely expected to be there, there were celebrities aligned with both teams in the arena. Bradley Cooper and Jon Hamm introduced the Eagles and Chiefs, respectively, and Chiefs fans Paul Rudd was also in attendance, as was Anne Hathaway sporting Eagles green.

The Chiefs' loss puts Taylor's boyfriend's future in doubt. Travis is nearing the end of his career, and if the Chiefs had won the game, many suspected he may have decided to hang up his cleats for good and move on to other things. Given that they lost, though, he may try to return for at least one more year to see if he and Patrick Mahomes can win another ring.

There was plenty of speculation that if the Chiefs won the game, Travis might even propose to Taylor on the field. While that sounds like a fairly terrible way to propose to me, it ended up not mattering as the Chiefs were handed one of the worst losses of the past half-decade and were denied the chance to make history as the first team to win three straight Super Bowls.