Faith Evans Breaks Silence on Notorious B.I.G.'s Mother, Voletta Wallace's Death "Take your well deserved rest Ms. Wallace with BIG once again by your side," Faith said in the heartfelt tribute. By Elizabeth Randolph Published March 6 2025, 5:51 p.m. ET

The loss of Notorious B.I.G., real name Christopher Wallace's mother, Voletta Wallace, was one that shook the hip-hop community at its core. Voletta was just as beloved by her son's fans as he was, and died protecting and fostering his legacy.

Amid the news of Voletta's passing, she received her flowers from various outlets and social media commenters. Several weeks after it was revealed she died, her former daughter-in-law, Faith Evans, broke her silence and reflected on her famous ex-husband's mother's legacy.

Faith Evans remembered her mother-in-law, Voletta Wallace, on Instagram.

In March 2025, Faith took to Instagram to share her thoughts on Voletta's passing. Underneath multiple photos of the two of them over the years, the "I Love You" singer expressed her condolences to her and highlighted her devotion to her son years after he was tragically killed in a 1997 Los Angeles, Calif. shooting.

"Although words cannot truly capture the incredible impact you have had on all of us, I will always remember your strength, effortless grace and your commitment to protecting BIG's legacy," Faith wrote. "May your spirit live on in the lives you've touched and your wisdom continue to be a lesson to us all. Take your well deserved rest Ms. Wallace with BIG once again by your side -- until we meet again."

Faith and Voletta became part of each other's family when the singer and Biggie married on Aug. 4, 1994. The couple remained married until he died and welcomed a son, Chris "CJ" Wallace, Jr., during their time together. While Faith went on to marry Todd Russaw and Stevie J after Biggie's death, she and Voletta remained in each other's lives.

The legendary rapper's mother's death was ruled to be of natural causes, which was ruled by The Monroe County Coroner’s Office, per Variety. However, she was in hospice care at her home in Stroudsburg, Penn. In addition to Faith's Instagram post, Voletta's grandchildren, CJ and Biggie's mother, T'Yanna Wallace, released a statement confirming she died and that her legacy won't be forgotten.

"We suffered a tremendous loss today," her family confirmed. "Our mother, our matriarch, the woman who dedicated herself to uplifting her son, Christopher Wallace, and preserving his legacy has passed. It is with immense sadness that we share this news with you, and ask that you give our family the space and time needed to grieve this monumental loss."