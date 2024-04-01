Home > Entertainment Bad Boy Music Producer Stevie J Has Six Children from Five Different Women “Curtis, what’s good, man? You in your feelings about Daphne ‘cuz she with gang and ’em?" By Brandon Charles PUBLISHED Apr. 1 2024, 8:16 a.m. ET Source: Getty

Unfortunately for music producer and Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta cast member Stevie J, it appears that he may be part of Diddy's legal troubles. It has us wondering, who are Stevie J’s kids? Keep reading for all of the details.

Stevie J is the father of six and a grandfather of one.

Stevie J is the dad of six children by five different mothers. His eldest, Dorian Henderson-Jordan was born in 1995. His mother is Rhonda Henderson. Stevie’s daughter Sade Jordan was also born in 1995. Her mother is Felicia Stover. Stevie had two children with Carol Antoinette Bennett, a son, Steven Jordan Jr., born in 1997, and a daughter, Savannah Jordan, born in 1998.

Stevie had two children with two different Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta cast members: Mimi Faust and Joseline Hernandez. He had daughter Eva Giselle Jordan, born in 2009, with Mimi and daughter Bonnie Bella Hernandez, born in 2016, with Joseline. Eldest child Dorian made Stevie a grandfather when grandson Zion was born in 2014.

Stevie J is currently on Instagram, sharing photos with his son Stevie Jr. and deleting other posts.

Stevie J is very upset with 50 Cent for making jokes on the internet. On Mar. 28, 2024, the music producer put out an Instagram post saying, “Curtis, what’s good, man? You in your feelings about Daphne ‘cuz she with gang and ’em? Or is it that you’re sucking Lil Rod d--k,” the former reality star taunted with a chuckle. However it go, I want to shoot the fade, n-word. F--k all that. Since it’s entertainment, let me beat the s--t out of you on TV or something.”

The post has been deleted. Thankfully Vibe got the news up before anyone could delete the image. Stevie is still using Instagram. He’s regularly posting inspirational photos, some with son Stevie Jr. On the same day he also shared a video of himself and son with the “Bad Boy for Life” song as the background music. The comments for the post have been turned off.

The Instagram post 50 Cent posted is still up. 50 has been posting about this scandal regularly, all on his main grid, ensuring what’s posted stays up well past 24 hours.

Since the posting and deleting the initial Instagram, Newsweek reported about a February lawsuit against Diddy brought by Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones, the person mentioned in Stevie's now-deleted Instagram post to 50 Cent. The lawsuit claims Diddy, "used access to Stevie J and his knowledge of Mr. Jones's admiration of Stevie J to groom and entice Mr. Jones to engage in homosexual acts."