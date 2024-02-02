Home > Entertainment How Many Kids Does Rick Ross Actually Have? Here Are the Ones We Know About Who are Rick Ross' kids? The popular rapper has had five kids over the years, but ex-lovers claim that he has at least double that. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Feb. 2 2024, Published 12:48 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Among his many ventures in rapping and music production, Rick Ross has become both famous and infamous. Since signing his first multimillion-dollar music deal back in 2006, he has amassed enormous wealth and popularity and is regarded as a major influence on the world of modern hip-hop. His songs typically describe the hardships of street life and being able to rise to the top through adversity. By that measure, he's left a rather expansive legacy.

Part of that involves his kids. Publicly, he's known to have five children across several different baby mamas — some of whom maintain beef with him over his parenting. However, some of his ex-lovers even go so far as to claim that he has as many as 10 children, though this has yet to be confirmed as of this writing. What we do know, however, is that he has most certainly been seen supporting some of his kids in the past. Here are some of Rick Ross' kids who we know about for sure.

Toie Roberts

Rick's eldest daughter was born in 2002. She maintains a solid relationship with her dad, who has attended some of her landmark birthdays and has even appeared on Instagram with her in humorous viral videos. At one point, Toie even owned her own clothing line. On the official website, she even quoted her father as part of the clothing line's mission statement. In 2022, she gave birth to her own child. Rick even celebrated by labeling himself a "Gucci Grampa".

William Roberts III

William was born in 2005 to Rick and mother Tia Kemp. According to BET, William played varsity football in high school as an offensive lineman. By 2021, he had already received several offers to play for college football teams. In January 2024, he announced that he committed to attending Bethune-Cookman University, an HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities).

Berkeley Hermès Roberts

Born in September 2017, seven-year-old Berkeley already has her own Instagram page with nearly 20,000 followers as of this writing. According to some of her posts, Rick remains an active part in her childhood. She is also often pictured with her mother, Briana Camille, who also has her own Instagram.

Billion and Bliss Roberts

Along with Berkeley, Briana cares for two other small children. Son Billion was born in November 2018 while Bliss was born two years later in August 2020. As if to keep up with Berkeley, the two of them also have a shared Instagram with more than 13,000 followers.

Au'mei Moon Roberts