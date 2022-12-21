Mariah Carey Has Some Famous Exes — But Who Is She Dating Now?

Whoever is doing Mariah Carey's PR is a genius. Is it you, Kris Jenner? That TikTok from Halloween to Christmas had us gasping. The branding of the reigning Queen of Christmas is perfection. Add in her special, Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All! and we have the perfect Christmas package.

All that's missing is someone to spend it with! And by the looks of it, Mariah has someone special in her life. Who is the lucky man who gets to be the King to Mariah's Queen? Let's find out!