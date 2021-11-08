Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas" Is Back in Demand, and So Are the Memes

It’s the gift that keeps on giving and the holiday anthem that no one ever grows tired of (well, that’s debatable). We’re clearly talking about Mariah Carey’s 1994 single, "All I Want for Christmas Is You."

It’s been nearly three decades since its release, and the single still has so much power. In 2017, the song was estimated to have collected $60 million in royalties, per The Economist .

Twenty-five years after its original release, it topped the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time in 2019, which ultimately proved how timeless the tune really is.

In fact, Time dubbed Mariah Carey as the queen of Christmas. But as the Grammy-winning singer continues to profit from this song, the Internet has decided to poke some fun at her through some playful memes. Keep scrolling to check out some of our favorites.