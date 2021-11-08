Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas" Is Back in Demand, and So Are the Memes

Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas" Is Back in Demand, and So Are the MemesBy Kelly Corbett
It’s the gift that keeps on giving and the holiday anthem that no one ever grows tired of (well, that’s debatable). We’re clearly talking about Mariah Carey’s 1994 single, "All I Want for Christmas Is You."
It’s been nearly three decades since its release, and the single still has so much power. In 2017, the song was estimated to have collected $60 million in royalties, per The Economist.
Twenty-five years after its original release, it topped the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time in 2019, which ultimately proved how timeless the tune really is.
In fact, Time dubbed Mariah Carey as the queen of Christmas. But as the Grammy-winning singer continues to profit from this song, the Internet has decided to poke some fun at her through some playful memes. Keep scrolling to check out some of our favorites.
This meme from 'The Office' perfectly captures the craze behind "All I Want for Christmas."
In this clip from The Office, the team is sent into a frenzy after Dwight breaks the door handles and set the Dunder Mifflin office on fire — all because his co-workers refused to acknowledge his fire safety training. The commotion is similar to what retail workers experience during the holiday season as customers start their shopping and "All I Want for Christmas" is played on repeat.
Reddit has also hopped on the Mariah Carey "All I Want for Christmas" meme game.
Redditor notcoolauggie teased that people were happier in the years prior to the "All I Want for Christmas" release.
Meanwhile, Redditor Stormcrow36CJ took on the I Fear No Man meme trend based on The Pyro from the video game Team Fortress 2. In both images, the character the Heavy is seen in the shadow saying, "I fear no man. But that thing, it scares me." In this case, "that thing" refers to Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas" during the holiday season.
Even the popular Jason Momoa and Henry Cavill meme got the Mariah Carey treatment — thanks to Redditor Prolude3. In the photo, actor Jason Momoa is seen attempting to surprise fellow Justice League co-star Henry Cavill. But after being given the Mariah Carey edit, the photo shows "All I Want for Christmas" trying to sneak up on someone just trying to enjoy their life.
Redditor Kay_Fire put the Mariah Carey spin on the Train Hitting the School Bus meme. Her version shows how both November and the Thanksgiving season are usually unexpectedly interrupted by the "All I Want for Christmas" hype.
Mariah Carey continues to own Christmas with new holiday single "Fall in Love at Christmas."
In November 2021, Mariah Carey released a new single "Fall in Love at Christmas," which features Khalid and Kirk Franklin. This new tune comes 27 years after she released "All I Want for Christmas." Will this tune have the appeal of the latter? The answer is unknown. All we know is that Mariah Carey's Christmas spirit and music game is strong.