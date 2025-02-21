Notorious B.I.G.’s Mother, Voletta Wallace, Has Died at 72 — Her Cause of Death Revealed The late rapper, who died in March 1997, was Voletta's only son, though she is survived by his two children. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Feb. 21 2025, 1:37 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@volettawallace

We are sad to report that the late rapper Notorious B.I.G.'s mother, Voletta Wallace, has died at age 72. Voletta fearlessly advocated for her only son decades after his 1997 murder.

Article continues below advertisement

News of the hip-hop legend's mother's death was released on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. Here's everything to know about Voletta's cause of death and legacy.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

Voletta Wallace's cause of death was revealed by a coroner in February 2025.

TMZ was among the first outlets to break the news of Voletta's death. The publication revealed that Voletta died of natural causes on the morning of Feb. 21 in Stroudsburg, Penn. Monroe County Coroner Thomas Yanac confirmed her death, which occurred after she was in hospice care for an undisclosed illness.

Born on Feb. 3, 1953, in Trelawny Parish, Jamaica, Voletta moved to Brooklyn, N.Y., with her husband and Notorious B.I.G.'s father, Selwyn George Wallace. She raised her son, born Christopher Wallace, as a single mother and worked as a preschool teacher in his formative years. When B.I.G. was shot to death after leaving a party on March 9, 1997, Voletta stepped in to handle his estate, which she maintained for the rest of her life.

Article continues below advertisement

The retired teacher reportedly raised her son's estate from $10 million at his death to $160 million. Voletta was also a producer of the rapper's 2009 film Notorious and was portrayed in the film by Angela Bassett. Additionally, she never stopped working with authorities to investigate B.I.G.'s murder, though she never found his killer, as the case has remained cold.