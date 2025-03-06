Charles Chambers, Better Known as DJ Funk, Has Died at Age 54 DJ Funk was a trailblazer in the ghetto house music scene. By Jennifer Tisdale Published March 6 2025, 11:19 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@therealdjfunk

In the mid-1990s, a new style of music was pouring out of Chicago's underground club culture. It was created by DJ's and music producers, and would later be known as ghetto house music. One of its purveyors was a man named Charles Chambers, who was known as DJ Funk. In a 2015 interview with Red Bull Music Academy, DJ Funk said his first taste of success came when he was just a "shorty." He bought a bunch of Memorex tapes, recorded mixes on them, and ended up making $500.

Growing up, DJ Funk didn't have anyone to look up to in his immediate circle. As he put it, his mentors were the records that he bought and the music that he played. DJ Funk loved dance music and eventually was able to travel the world to give people the joy he felt. He passed away in March 2025 at the age of 54. Here's what we know about his cause of death.

DJ Funk's cause of death revealed.

In an Instagram video shared on March 5, 2025, DJ Funk's longtime collaborator, DJ Slugo, announced the passing of his friend. He did so after getting permission from DJ Funk's family to break the tragic news. He asked that people let his family grieve, and don't pester them with a "million questions." DJ Slugo was able to say that the ghetto house producer's family is planning to do something in Chicago to celebrate his life. At the time of his death, DJ Funk was in Georgia.

According to a GoFundMe created by DJ Funk's family, he had been battling stage 4 cancer. "This is a challenging time for the family and any support you can provide whether through donations or sharing this post would mean the world to us," they wrote. The fundraiser was aiming to raise $35,000 and as of March 6, the amount is nearing $33,000.