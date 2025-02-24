Distractify
Roberta Flack, Grammy-Winning Soul and R&B Icon, Dies at 88 — Cause of Death

Roberta Flack was known for writing and singing hits like "Killing Me Softly With His Song" and "The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face."

Published Feb. 24 2025, 11:42 a.m. ET

Roberta Flack
Source: MEGA

With great sadness, we announce the death of legendary singer Roberta Flack. The singer behind hits like "Killing Me Softly With His Song" and "The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face" was 88.

Roberta's love ballads and soulful, melodic tones were some of the reasons behind her massive success. Here's what to know about the singer's cause of death.

Roberta Flack at the Grammy Awards
Source: MEGA
Roberta Flack died in February 2025 after a long battle with ALS.

Roberta's cause of death is currently unknown. However, while her representative didn't disclose what led to her death, NPR reports the singer battled amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, for several years before she died on Feb. 24, 2025. Her spokesperson confirmed Roberta was among her loved ones when she passed.

"We are heartbroken that the glorious Roberta Flack passed away this morning, Feb. 24, 2025,” the spokesperson wrote (via The Guardian). "She died peacefully surrounded by her family. Roberta broke boundaries and records. She was also a proud educator.”

Roberta's musical legacy began in the 1950s. After becoming one of Howard University's youngest students, entering the school at age 15, she initially had ambitions of being an opera singer.

Roberta worked as a teacher in North Carolina while performing in nightclubs nationwide on the evenings and weekends. Eventually, she inked a deal with Atlantic Records and recorded her debut album, "First Take," in 1969. Roberta reportedly recorded the project in around 10 hours. Her debut project marked the beginning of a celebrated music career.

Roberta won four Grammys, including becoming the only solo artist to win the Grammy Award for Record of the Year for two consecutive years for "The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face" in 1974 and "Killing Me Softly With His Song" in 1975. The singer's work has also inspired artists like Erykah Badu and The Fugees, who made a hit of their own with their sample of "Killing Me Softly With His Song" in 1996.

Roberta leaves behind her massive fanbase. The singer was married to jazz musician Steve Novosel from 1966 to 1972 and never had any children.

