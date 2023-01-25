Home > Entertainment > Music Source: Getty Images Grammy Award-Winning Singer, Roberta Flack, Has Stepped Away From Music By Tatayana Yomary Jan. 25 2023, Published 10:37 a.m. ET

Kanye West once said, “If you admire someone you should go ahead and tell them. People never get their flowers while they can still smell them.” This quote certainly lives rent-free in the minds of music fans that are coming to terms with Roberta Flack stepping away from the music industry.

Article continues below advertisement

Through the ‘70s and ‘80s, Roberta charmed the masses with her unique vocals and songwriting skills in the jazz, R&B soul, and contemporary R&B genres. Roberta earned her recognition from the Grammy’s as a two-time Record of the Year winner. However, as time passed, Roberta decided to put down the mic due to complications with her health, which became final in November 2022. Here’s the 4-1-1 on Roberta Flack’s current health condition.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Roberta Flack was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) which has impacted her singing ability.

Thankfully, Roberta is still with us, but her days of singing are seemingly over. On Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, Roberta’s publicist announced that her progressive disease “has made it impossible to sing and not easy to speak” — the progressive disease is amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) aka Lou Gehrig’s disease, per AP News.

Mayo Clinic shares that ALS is a “progressive nervous system disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, causing loss of muscle control.” Unfortunately, the disease “often begins with muscle twitching and weakness in a limb, or slurred speech.” Over time, the organization shares that “ALS affects control of the muscles needed to move, speak, eat and breathe.”

Article continues below advertisement

Roberta Flack’s music was on shuffle tonight. She is so grossly underrated and forgotten by many. Such a beautiful voice, beautiful and impactful songs. Praying for her wellness at this stage of her life with the illness. Looking forward to PBS documentary on her life this week. pic.twitter.com/d1hQEi9w5r — Kevin Powell (@kevin_powell) January 23, 2023

And it appears that Roberta was mum about her diagnosis for quite some time before revealing it to the world. Roberta’s representative did share that “it will take a lot more than ALS to silence this icon.”

Article continues below advertisement

Roberta Flack is now focused on other creative pursuits.

Although it’s sad that Roberta will no longer be able to enchant audiences with her voice, she’s using her creativity in other avenues. For starters, PBS just released a documenter titled American Masters: Roberta Flack, which follows her rise to stardom. The documentary was initially released on Nov. 17, 2022, at the DOCNYC film festival.

Source: Getty Images