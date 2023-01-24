Home > Entertainment > Music Source: Getty Images R&B Icon Roberta Flack Has Had Quite a Successful Career — What's Her Net Worth? By Tatayana Yomary Jan. 24 2023, Published 3:47 p.m. ET

The contemporary R&B genre has birthed some of the music industry’s most notable talents, from SZA to Ari Lennox. Since the genre consistently provides soulful, relatable music that entertains the masses and serves as medicine for our emotions, it’s only right to praise the icons that made it all possible. This is where Roberta Flack comes into play.

Roberta was a mainstay on the Billboard charts in the ‘70s for hits including “Where Is the Love,” “Killing Me Softly With His Song,” and “The Closer I Get to You.” Not to mention, Roberta has long served as a source of inspiration for today's R&B girls. Although Roberta is now retired, her musical legacy continues to live on and is often sampled by today’s artists. Fans have been wondering how the icon is doing in the financial department. So, what is Roberta Flack’s net worth? Here’s everything that we know.

Roberta Flack is very well-off.

As of writing, Celebrity Net Worth shares that Roberta has amassed a net worth of $20 million throughout her career. This figure reflects Roberta’s work as a singer, songwriter, and musician. At the height of Roberta’s career, she consecutively won the Grammy for Record of the Year for the songs “The First Time I Ever Saw Your Face” in 1973 and 1974 for “Killing Me Softly With His Song.”

Not to mention, hip-hop supergroup The Fugees also recorded Roberta’s 1974 Grammy-winning song, which was featured on their now seven-time platinum album “The Score,” released in 1996. With such a successful career, it’s easy to see why Roberta has been able to acquire such a healthy nest egg over the years.

Roberta Cleopatra Flack Author, musician, singer, songwriter Net worth: 20,000,000 Roberta Flack is an R&B legend known for hits such as “Where Is the Love,” “Killing Me Softly With His Song,” and more. Birthdate: February 10, 1937 Birthplace: Black Mountain, North Carolina Birth name: Roberta Cleopatra Flack Father: Laron Flack Mother: Irene Flack Marriages: Steve Novosel (1966-1972) Education: Howard University

Roberta Flack retired from music in November 2022 due to being diagnosed with Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

According to Reuters, a representative for Roberta Flack shared that the singer can no longer sing due to her ​​Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS,) aka Lou Gehrig’s disease.

Mayo Clinic shares that ALS “is a progressive nervous system disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, causing loss of muscle control.” Unfortunately, the organization shares that “ALS often begins with muscle twitching and weakness in a limb, or slurred speech and eventually affects control of the muscles needed to move, speak, eat, and breathe.”

In a November 2022 statement to Reuters, Roberta’s publicist shared that “it will take a lot more than ALS to silence this icon" although the disease “has made it impossible to sing and not easy to speak.”

