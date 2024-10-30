Home > Entertainment > Music Ari Lennox Wants to Split From Dreamville Records, but How Much Has She Made? Ari is a Washington D.C. native currently signed with Dreamville. By Jennifer Farrington Published Oct. 30 2024, 4:50 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Singer Ari Lennox (real name: Courtney Shanade Salter) has been lighting up both the music and fashion scenes with her fresh take on soulful R&B, all wrapped in her unmistakable neo-soul vibe. Her latest album, age/sex/location (2022), delivers 12 tracks featuring collaborations with artists like Summer Walker and Chlöe. Now focused on releasing new music, Ari dropped her latest single, "Smoke," in October 2024.

But October wasn’t all celebration — Ari also took time to reflect on the struggles she’s faced to get here. Going live on Instagram on Oct. 29, 2024, she voiced her desire to part ways with her label, Dreamville (under Interscope Records), even sharing that she’s had to fund Google ads herself to promote her new single, "Smoke." This glimpse into her journey now has fans curious: Just how much is Ari Lennox worth?

What is Ari Lennox's net worth?

Ari, a Washington D.C. native, signed with Dreamville in 2015, and after releasing her second EP, Pho, in 2016, her popularity soared. Since then, she’s dropped several major hits on YouTube. One track that’s especially blown up is her collab with J. Cole, "Shea Butter Baby," which has racked up over 70 million views. Another fan favorite, "Whipped Cream,"≥≥÷ has hit 21 million views. Needless to say, Ari’s music is resonating with fans.

Ari Lennox R&B singer-songwriter Net worth: $4 million Ari Lennox is a singer-songwriter signed to Dreamville, which operates under Interscope Records. Some of her biggest tracks include "Shea Butter Baby," featuring J. Cole, and "Pricey," where she is featured alongside Young Dro and Gucci Mane. Birthdate: March 26, 1991 Birthplace: Washington, D.C. Education: Attended Wilson High School and Duke Ellington School of the Arts

According to Ari's Dreamville bio, she draws inspiration from some of the most iconic female vocalists in the music industry, including Billie Holiday and Whitney Houston. However, when it comes to her own voice, she describes it as “vulnerable and soulful; imperfect but pretty.”

Ari's estimated net worth is between $1 million and $4 million. However, these figures are unconfirmed. In addition to her music earnings, Ari likely earns income from partnerships with various brands, including Kiss Color and Care, for which she promoted their Edge Fixer Extreme Hold product at the end of October 2024.

Ari Lennox announced in October 2024 that she wants to cut ties with Dreamville.

On the surface, Ari appears to be thriving, but behind the scenes, she's facing challenges with her label. This shouldn't come as a surprise, as many artists soon realize that signing with a label isn't all it's cracked up to be and start looking for alternatives.

On Oct. 29, 2024, Ari reportedly took to Instagram to share her frustrations with Dreamville and Interscope. "Interscope and Dreamville have been playing with me all month,” she expressed, per Hot97. "I’m so tired of people acting like they’re sorry for me as if I’m just the face of mental health. I’m OK — I’ve never been happier. What I don’t appreciate is being signed, lied to, and manipulated. No one at these labels knows how to market or protect me.”

