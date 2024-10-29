Home > Entertainment > Music Frank Ocean Has Not Released New Music Since 2020, but Why Did He Stop? Fans have been eager for the artist to make a comeback for years. By Joseph Allen Published Oct. 29 2024, 12:35 p.m. ET Source: Mega

In spite of his remarkable success, Frank Ocean has not felt any urgent need to continue releasing music. In fact, he hasn't released new music since 2020, and following the release of Tyler, the Creator's "Chromakopia," many want to know more about why Frank no loner releases music.

The exact reasons that Frank has not put out a new album are complicated, and feature more twists and turns than you might expect. Here's what we know about why he's no longer releasing new music.

Source: Mega

Why did Frank Ocean stop making music?

Frank hasn't released a full-length album since 2016's "Blonde," and he hasn't released a single since 2020. Given that lengthy dry spell, many have naturally wondered what the widely acclaimed musician has been up to. The reasons for that break from music are many. One significant factor may be Frank's increasing focus on the luxury jewelry brand that he first announced in 2021.

The brand, which is called Homer, was reportedly inspired by his mother and godfather's love for jewelry and other luxury products. "My mother was into jewelry, but in a low-key Princess Diana kind of way. My godfather was into guns, but he was also into cars, and he bought luxury lifestyle magazines," he told The Financial Times. In a statement on Instagram, Frank said that Homer was the culmination of years of work.

"All of my work now is dedicated to my family. Everything, My hope is to make things that last, that are hard to destroy, set it in stone," he wrote. "This is three years in the making and there is so so much I'm excited to share with you all." In addition to jewelry, it has also been announced that Frank will write and direct his first feature film in partnership with A24.

Details of the film's plot are still scant, but it seems like that may be another area of focus for him. On top of these other creative endeavors, Frank's actual return to music during a 2023 set at Coachella didn't go smoothly. He didn't face the audience for the entirety of the performance, and also cut his show early after saying that he had been told the show had to end because a curfew was in effect.

Is Frank Ocean featured on the "Chromakopia" track "Judge Judy"?

Fans of Frank Ocean began to freak out after they suspected that one of the vocals on Tyler, the Creator's new track "Judge Judy." Frank is not credited on the track, so it's unclear whether that speculation is based on anything other than the vocal track having a resemblance to Frank's voice.