Frank Ocean attending the MET Gala
Frank Ocean Reportedly Changed His Entire Coachella Performance Just Hours Before Taking the Stage

Did Frank Ocean decide to drop out of his highly anticipated 2023 Coachella headlining set? Here's what we know about the situation.

Apr. 17 2023, Published 12:02 p.m. ET

There is a unique duality that Frank Ocean possesses in that he is simultaneously a world-renowned success yet also a fairly consistent recluse. The artist hasn't released a project since 2016's "Blonde," and he has notoriously shied away from performing his music live for a number of years.

That's why when news broke that Frank would be headlining Coachella 2023, fans were overjoyed. However, in the final moments leading up to the show, it seems as though a lot of critical things about his performance changed, leaving attendees and livestream viewers online fairly upset. So, did Frank drop out of Coachella? What happened during his set that has people talking? Let's unpack the known details.

Frank Ocean performing live
Source: Getty Images
Did Frank Ocean drop out of Coachella?

Those who were in attendance during the first weekend of Coachella 2023 got what they paid for: Frank did indeed take to the stage. However, it appears as though the entire situation was plagued with problems, many of which allegedly stemmed from Frank's handling of it all.

The Festive Owl reported that sources at Coachella claim Frank made last-minute changes that resulted in a complete stage design redo. Apparently, Frank had an entire ice skating rink built and ready to go onto the stage (along with trained skaters who would accompany him). The publication added that Frank scrapped the entire idea at the last minute, resulting in a complete disassembly and his delayed performance. The show then ended early to comply with local curfew.

It was also noted by fans in attendance that Frank was the only headlining artist at the festival not selling any merchandise through their vendors. The online Coachella merchandise store does not have any Frank-related products listed either.

"It just didn’t seem like he wanted to be there but was obligated to be," their source stated. "Everything (including him) fell apart last minute."

Why was Frank Ocean's Coachella livestream canceled?

Beyond the sea of festivalgoers physically in attendance for Frank's Coachella performance, thousands more flocked to YouTube to check out the official livestream. However, it appears as though Frank's previously mentioned issues with the stage also extended into the livestream, as The Festive Owl's source alleged that he made the decision that day to not share the show with fans online.

YouTube confirmed that Frank was not on the livestream schedule in their own tweet, upsetting fans worldwide who were hoping to see the singer's first live show in years.

Nonetheless, various clips uploaded to Twitter, as well as testimony from those at Coachella, have allowed fans online to paint a pretty concise picture of what went down during Frank's show.

It seems as though the artist debuted various club remixes to some of his biggest hits, but fans reported that he didn't actually sing many of the songs. No new music was played and a new album wasn't promised, but Frank took some time during the performance to speak about his brother, Ryan Breaux, who passed away in 2020, and how the two of them used to attend Coachella together.

