Hit Tracks and Hidden Gems: All the Features on Tyler, the Creator's "Chromakopia"

By Jennifer Farrington Published Oct. 28 2024, 2:30 p.m. ET

A new album is creating quite the buzz online, with fans eager to dive into its meaning and, more importantly, who made the features list. We’re talking about Tyler, the Creator's (real name: Tyler Gregory Okonma) album "Chromakopia." The excitement has gotten so intense that Converse — yes, the iconic shoe brand — congratulated the rapper with a billboard in Los Angeles, signing the message as Chuck.

Tyler shared a photo of it on his Instagram Stories just hours before the album dropped on the morning of Oct. 28, 2024. While Tyler encourages fans to "make sure you listen in full with no expectations no distractions no checking text or social media letting others paint your thoughts on s--t before you get a chance" we're left wondering: Who collaborated with Tyler on "Chromakopia?"

Who’s on Tyler, the Creator’s "Chromakopia?" A look at the features list.

Tyler's seventh solo studio album, "Chromakopia," showcases several notable names from the rap game across its 14 tracks. Here’s a breakdown of the featured artists by song.

"St. Chroma" and "Take Your Mask Off" both feature vocals from Daniel Caesar.

The first track on Tyler's album, "St. Chroma," features Bonita Smith in the intro and Daniel Caesar in the chorus. It appears Daniel may have contributed more than just his vocals to "St. Chroma," as some sources suggest he co-composed the song. He also makes an appearance in the chorus of Take Your Mask Off, the ninth track on the album.

"Noid"

The third track of "Chromakopia," "Noid," features background vocals from Willow Smith in multiple parts, including the intro, chorus, and post-chorus, along with Paul Ngozi contributing to the chorus.

"Darling, I"

The fourth track, "Darling, I," once again features Bonita in the intro, with Teezo Touchdown adding his vocals to the chorus and various verses.

"I Killed You" and "Judge Judy"

Track six, "I Killed You," features the iconic Childish Gambino, who lends his talent to both the interlude and the outro. The song alone garnered over 300,000 views on YouTube within just seven hours of its release. According to Genius, Childish Gambino can also be heard in the chorus on "Judge Judy."

The eighth track, "Sticky," on "Chromatopia" packs the most features on the album.

"Sticky" might be the most stacked track on "Chromakopia," featuring GloRilla, Lil Wayne, and Sexyy Red. Apple Music describes it as “a bombastic number that evolves into a Young Buck interpolation.”

"Thought I Was Dead"

The eleventh track on "Chromakopia" features ScHoolboy Q on the first verse and Santigold, whose vocals appear throughout the song. Bonita Smith also contributed to the song.

