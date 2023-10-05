Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Sexyy Red Has Been Linked to a Few Rappers, but Is She Off the Market? Who is Sexyy Red dating? The "SkeeYee" femcee has been linked to various rappers. However, folks are wondering if she's actually taken. By Tatayana Yomary Oct. 5 2023, Published 3:23 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@sexyyred

If you ask most hip-hop lovers, the state of the rap game has shifted to being female-dominated. Thanks to Nicki Minaj setting the standard for longevity in the rap game, various femcees have taken the industry by storm — from the likes of Ice Spice, Megan Thee Stallion, Latto, and more. However, no one has had a blow-up like St. Louis femcee Sexyy Red.

Sexyy Red (real name: Jane Nierah Wherry) has made quite the impression on the rap game for being unapologetically herself. After getting the attention of rap icon Nicki Minaj and collaborating on the track "Pound Town 2," Sexyy catapulted into stardom. The femcee has released viral tracks that include “SkeeYee,” “Shake Sumn Remix” featuring DaBaby, and the original “Pound Town,” which have all contributed to her success.

Of course, Sexyy’s rise to stardom comes with a fascination about her love life. And since the rumor mill has been in overdrive about the femcee dating fellow rappers, it’s time to get the scoop on her private life.

Who is Sexyy Red dating?

This answer isn't as simple as it should be. In case you’ve been out of the loop, Sexyy Red has been linked to multiple celebs since blowing up in the rap game.

For starters, social media users initially believed that Sexyy and fellow rapper NLE Choppa were a thing. The pair, who dropped their “Slut Me Out” music video in April 2023, shared a kiss in the project that got social media users going.

A video of the pair hanging out was shared, via Instagram gossip page KollegeKidd, of Sexyy calling the rapper her “boo.” However, the pair never confirmed or denied the rumors of a coupledom.

Just a few months later, social media exploded when the femcee posted photos of her and Drake snuggled up with one another. Sexyy posted the photos on Instagram and Twitter on July 19, 2023, with Drake planting a kiss on her cheek and her holding his head. “I’m your favorite rapper’s favorite rapper,” Sexyy captioned the post.

Of course, rumors spread that the pair were dating since Drake also followed suit and posted the photos on his Instagram page at the time calling Sexyy his “rightful wife.” Not to mention, Sexyy has posted multiple photos of the pair together since then and also made an appearance during his “It’s All a Blur” tour. And of course, neither Drake nor Sexyy have confirmed or denied the rumors of them getting close.

In September 2023, Sexyy took to Instagram Stories to post a photo of her new man. Per Hot New Hip Hop, the photo showed the two lying in bed and the man wearing an ankle monitor. However, his face was hidden. "I like f--king wit drillaz… dread head killaz," she captioned the post alongside a heart emoji, the outlet shared.

IM BLOCKING ALL U MFS N MY DAM ASKING IS THAT ME ON DA PICTURE WITH SEXY RED 🖕🏽YAll SEE THAT AINT MY ANKLE SIZE R COLOR‼️FIND SOMEONE ELSE TO PLAY WITH ✅IM ON VACATION WITH MY DAUGHTER🖕🏽 — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) September 27, 2023

The post led folks to believe that the mystery man could be rap legend Boosie Badazz, who immediately set the record straight about the rumors and threatened to block people over it. So, it appears that Sexyy is either keeping her private life behind closed doors, dating her baby daddy, or is simply a single woman.

How many kids does Sexyy Red have?

One of Sexyy’s most iconic lyrics comes in the hit “Pound Town” which says, “I'm out here in Miami, looking' for the hoochie daddies…Where the [n-word] that get ratchet, My son need a new papi.” From there, folks recognized that Sexyy is more than an artist, she’s also a mom. In a July 2023 interview with Rolling Stone, Sexyy got candid about her son.

Sexyy shared that her son Chuckie, who was born in 2020, is with her all of the time. Unfortunately, Chuckie’s father is currently incarcerated. Sexyy often raps about him in her music. And while Sexyy is very partial to privacy, she opened up about the toll his imprisonment has taken on her.