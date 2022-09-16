NLE Choppa and His Girlfriend Broke Up — Here's What Happened

On Sep. 12, 2022, Choppa tweeted, "I am single. I'm man enough to admit I’m not ready, and I have some growing to do."

He posted some follow-up tweets as well, including one that said, "I’m fighting spiritual wars so often, my physical reality don’t even be the problem no more," and one that said, "Detaching and letting go truly is a task for the strong. It’s tough but has to be done for GROWTH."