Pooh Shiesty Has Beef With NBA YoungBoy, Yaya Mayweather, and Kodak Black — Here's Why

fans want to know what's up with the recent beef between rappers NBA YoungBoy and Pooh Shiesty.

Here’s the truth about the beef between NBA YoungBoy and Pooh Shiesty.

Although NBA YoungBoy and Pooh Shiesty haven’t publicly addressed their rivalry, viral clips of YoungBoy’s youngest child’s mother, Yaya Mayweather, suggest that the rappers are at odds. In early 2021, videos surfaced of Yaya expressing her disdain for Pooh Shiesty’s song with Lil Durk, “Back In Blood,” at a party. The new mother was heard on the video yelling, “Turn this weak-a** song off.”

Less than a month later, Yaya reiterated her sentiments, seemingly taking a phone call as a DJ played the song in a club. Another one of YoungBoy’s former lovers, Jania Meshell, was also seen in the same club — but it didn’t seem to interfere with her turnup nearly as much. While the interactions inspired a number of memes on social media, they also gave fans indication that YoungBoy and Pooh Shiesty aren’t on the best terms — and they’re probably right.

Yaya Mayweather had to make a phone call, chile 😩👀 (🎥:@memoriiiesbysmiley @pictureboyy) pic.twitter.com/oxkAdAv5c6 — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) March 8, 2021

YoungBoy is closely associated with Quando Rondo, who was allegedly linked to the murder of rapper King Von, a close friend of Lil Durk. Before his death, King Von criticized YoungBoy in an Instagram Live video, suggesting the rapper lied in his songs. The rapper claimed, “The f**k YoungBoy talking about on this song, bruh? He’s talking crazy on this joint. He ain’t even like that. On his a** now. Cap! You got cap in yo raps. You got cap in yo raps!”

Although King Von confirmed that the beef between him and YoungBoy was non-existent, he was later seen arguing outside of a club with Quando Rondo, and was ultimately shot and killed by one of his associates. While the rappers have not publicly addressed their beef, it seems that tensions heightened after Lil Durk and Pooh Shiesty collaborated on a song with YoungBoy’s rival, Louisiana rapper Fredo Bang.

Since her viral videos surfaced online, Lil Durk seemingly responded to Yaya’s comments, captioning a photo, “We don’t turn off Durk in the trenches fasure nooooooo.” Fans wouldn’t be surprised to know that this isn’t the only beef Pooh Shiesty has cooking, as the rapper was recently caught in the middle of an online spat with Kodak Black.