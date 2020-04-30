NBA Youngboy is a Big 'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare' Fan

It's no secret that rappers and musicians are fans of some of the most popular video games out there. And if you play online enough, you just might see them running around in online multiplayer games, like Drake in Fortnite or Snoop Dogg in Madden . But you may not have known there's one upstart lyricist who's a huge fan of one of the biggest shooters in the industry: NBA Youngboy, otherwise known as Youngboy Never Broke Again.

As it turns out, NBA Youngboy is a big fan of Modern Warfare, going so far as to include it in a music video for one of his hits. In fact, with NBA Youngboy's career practically launching into the stratosphere, his most recent video was something of a flex with some behind-the-scenes glimpses at the life the rapper lives with his crew. So if you ever wanted to know if this hot Louisiana up-and-comer was all about the shooter, then we've got a story to tell you.

Is NBA Youngboy a fan of 'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare?'

While NBA Youngboy has never come out and explicitly talked about the video game, we can tell from the look around his crib in his video for the song "Ten Talk" that he probably spends a lot of time gaming, and Modern Warfare is just a small part of that. Throughout multiple scenes, we see him dancing around with an Xbox One setup and a massive TV in the background. He's holding an Xbox One controller in one hand while dancing along to his track, living the dream.

Funnily enough, some of the scenes find his TV sitting on an error message about being unable to connect to Netflix in between shots of him apparently taking a break and sitting at the Modern Warfare lobby screen. He's likely a fan of playing some online multiplayer when he isn't busy cranking out tunes. Since the video is basically themed around spending time with friends and showing off what a rapper's lifestyle can look like when you're "never broke again," of course he's going to be gaming.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is the latest entry in the long-running shooter series, and a free-to-play battle royale mode recently launched for it. In Warzone, players all drop into an area to battle for supremacy as they pick each other off, one by one. It's a fight to the finish, and only one person can be left standing at the end of it all – kind of like a rap battle. NBA Youngboy may very well be spending a good amount of time in this mode.

Source: Getty Images