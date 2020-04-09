'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare' Season 3 Is Bringing Back Gunsmith Customs

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has been out since late 2019, but it's still picking up steam. What with the recent debut of the free-to-play Call of Duty: Warzone battle royale and new content for fans with the rollout of Season 3, there's a lot to enjoy about the popular shooter. From new operators to additional maps, it's a veritable smorgasbord of content. But there's one aspect of Season 3 in particular that people are excited for: Gunsmith Customs.

Yes, Season 3 is bringing a special mode that players are stoked about back into the fold: Gunsmith Customs. There are plenty of ways for players to customize their arms in battle using this mode, and tons of new blueprints and other cool stuff for anyone willing to go deeper into it.

What's it all about? Why should you care? We'll break it all down for you for when you hop into Season 3 with your squad. It's time to go Oscar Mike into the world of Gunsmith Customs.

What is 'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare's Gunsmith Customs mode?

Gunsmith Customs is a mode that allows players to use blueprints in-game in Modern Warfare to create a unique weapon all their own. The weapon will come with individual strengths and weaknesses as well, and it can be changed further with modifiers and items players gather. It's a way to put together a weapon that feels truly "yours" in-game rather than going with what the game provides, and players love the customization options it brings. It's returning in Modern Warfare with Season 3.

Activision has confirmed in the past that it will be releasing new weapon blueprints in Warzone and Modern Warfare with Season 3 as well. There will be the assault rifle blueprint "Beefeater," handgun blueprint "Cerastes," and the sniper rifle blueprint "Witching Hour." Two new weapons will be added with customization options as well: the Renetti semi-automatic 9mm and the SKS, a semi-automatic carbine rifle. That's all in the patch notes, and it spells great news for players.

In addition to bringing back Gunsmith Customs, there are plenty of new maps, Operators, and the Quads mode for Warzone as well as Season 3 Trials. The Trials will come with four different events, with a Gun Course, Risky Parkour, Shooting Range, and Marksman Challenge. It's a great time to jump back into Modern Warfare if you haven't in some time, just from these new modes alone, and you're going to want to test them out with a customized gun. It's only natural to want to, of course.