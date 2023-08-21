Home > Entertainment Is Halle Bailey Pregnant? Social Media Is Divided About the Rumors Is Halle Bailey pregnant? The rumors have gone into overdrive on social media and beyond and folks online are divided. Details here. By Tatayana Yomary Aug. 21 2023, Published 1:09 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Unfortunately, celebrities who are young, beautiful, and have the world at their feet constantly have to deal with the media trying to learn the details of their private lives. Over the years, socialite and model Lori Harvey has made headlines due to her romantic life and her ability to maintain her mystique.

Not to mention, female celebrities constantly find themselves on baby watch, especially if they’ve been in a long-term relationship or recently jumped the broom. That said, it appears that Disney darling Halle Bailey is the latest celeb to be caught in the baby rumor web. So, is it true? Is Halle Bailey pregnant? Here’s everything that we know.

Is Halle Bailey pregnant? A report claims that the actor has a bun in the oven.

As of mid-August 2023, baby rumors concerning Halle Bailey and her boyfriend DDG have been running rampant online. In case you’ve been out of the loop, this is all due to an Aug. 19, 2023, MediaTakeOut article.

Per the outlet, three entertainment industry professionals shared their suspicions about the actor being with child. Apparently, the sources think that in Halle’s social media posts from early July 2023 to mid-August 2023, the star didn't show her stomach. They think that she may be hiding a pregnancy.

Some of the photos showed Halle posing with her back to the camera or wearing baggy clothes. So, sources immediately think that she’s hiding a baby bump.

Interestingly, Halle has since posted a slew of videos and photos that clearly show that she isn't with child. And while Halle hasn't spoken out about the rumors, fans think that her late August 2023 Instagram posts are a response to the chatter.

Halle Bailey’s sister, Chloe Bailey, has seemingly clapped back at sources talking about a possible pregnancy.

One thing you can always count on the Bailey sisters to do is to step behind each other for any and everything. After pregnancy rumors about Halle went into overdrive on social media, Chloe decided to send folks a message about leaving her sister alone in an Instagram Live session during the Aug. 18, 2023, weekend.

“Y’all better keep my sister’s name out of your mouth. Thank you,” Chloe said while getting her hair styled via The Shade Room. “Amen, hallelujah. About to get me riled the hell up. Anyways.”

Fans quickly praised Chloe for standing up for her sister amid the rumors circulating online. In fact, many fans noted that the sisters have a history of standing up for each other amid any type of backlash.

If we go back to July 2021, Chloe started facing backlash for embracing her sex appeal and teasing solo music. Halle quickly stood up for her sister against a Twitter user with a cute threat to put the person in their place.

girl let’s not start 😇😇😇😇😇😇😇😇🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫be blessed!! God loves you too!!! https://t.co/oFUoMoMxqo — Halle (@HalleBailey) July 27, 2021